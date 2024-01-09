The fervor for Stanley Tumblers has somehow increased, and now there's a new color to collect.

Today, Stanley releases a new, limited-edition shade at 12:00 p.m. ET. Arctic Twist is a winter blue with a high-gloss finish and blue twist straw. The new color is available in the Quencher 40oz Stanley Tumbler size on the brand's website.

If you spent any time on TikTok recently, you know all about the craze over the Stanley Tumbler. The hashtag #StanleyTumbler has amassed hundreds of millions of views and the viral drinkware option was a top holiday gift in 2023. Stanley cups sell out quickly every time the brand releases a new colorway, so be sure to shop now before the stock of this limited-edition color runs dry.

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. If your New Year's resolutions include taking steps to improve your health in 2024, a Stanley product could encourage you to drink more water.

The Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. Plus, this tumbler is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

If you're unable to secure your own Arctic Blue Stanley Tumbler before they sell out, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has select Stanley products in stock now, too. You can stock up on straw-equipped tumblers, vacuum-insulated thermoses, travel mugs and even beer growlers and flasks.

Below, check out more of the best Stanley insulated mugs, cups and bottles to shop now — while supplies last.

