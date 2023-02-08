The 40 Best Early Amazon Presidents' Day Deals to Shop Right Now: Save On TVs, TurboTax, Vacuums and More
While Presidents' Day 2023 isn't here yet, Amazon has released early deals on your everyday essentials needed to give you the refresh to take on the rest of the year. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, trying to get a head start on your spring break shopping, searching for a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, top-rated tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year. Amazon just dropped massive deals on thousands of items, including TurboTax software, Samsonite luggage, and Beats noise-cancelling headphones.
Shop Early Presidents' Day Deals
Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across all categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping for. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.
From the best early Presidents' Day deals on Apple products to mattresses for a bedroom refresh, we've rounded up all of today's best Amazon deals to shop and save now.
Today's Best Amazon Deals
Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this lightweight essence repairs the skin from dryness and aging.
With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
This Levoit Humidifier releases either cool or warm mist which adds moisture to the room within 15 minutes. You can also add essential oils for a relaxing space.
Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns.
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for 47% off now. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days.
Best Early Amazon President's Day Tech Deals
Amazon released tons of deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon devices, and more.
Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is upgraded with added security features and a sleek design. Features include two-way talk and quick replies, advanced motion detection, built-in Alexa greetings, enhanced dual-band wifi for a more reliable connection, and customizable privacy settings.
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet is 25% off right now.
The Beats By Dre x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are on sale shortly after the release. Here's your chance to score earbuds on a discount from the new collab.
Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
Best Early Amazon President's Day Home and Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, coffee makers, space heaters and more.
Currently 53% off, this Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is perfect for homes with heavy debris, pets and all floor surfaces.
Experience hotel quality bedding while at home with this Mellanni Luxury Sheet Set. Made from a breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric, this sheet set is available in over 30 colors and all sizes.
Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling.
Save on the Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven for the ultimate kitchen addition this winter.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
This #1 Best-selling space heater is highly rated with over 14,000 five-star reviews. It's perfect for small areas like your bedroom and office.
Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after.
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
Best Early Amazon President's Day Fashion Deals
Amazon is running a huge fashion sale with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, coats, UGG boots, and shoes.
This moisture-wicking style is crafted from a more durable fabric for added support and pockets — perfect for hiking and other outdoor activities.
Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides. If you're shopping early for Spring break, you can get them now for 40% off.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
If you're looking for a stylish everyday sneaker that doubles as a running shoe, this is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
Not only are these cozy UGGs the perfect house shoes, but right now they're also 50% off.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
Best Early Amazon President's Day Beauty Deals
Just in time for the winter, luxury skincare like La Mer and RoC are on sale with Amazon's best beauty deals.
As a celeb go-to, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches uses the power of Vitamin C to help fight dark circles by brightening around the eye and improve signs of aging.
According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges.
Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize puffiness under the eyes, this skin-smoothing treatment will serve as a perfect cream to add to your winter skincare routine.
The J.Lo glow is real! And Lopez has revealed in several interviews — including one with People Magazine — that the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Day Cream is one of her skincare essentials.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about.
Best Early Amazon President's Day Fitness Deals
With the colder temperatures underway, many of us are bringing the gym to us with at-home workouts. These Amazon Presidents' Day deals are even better than those on Amazon Prime Day.
This highly-rated Amazon #1 Best-Seller was created with sports and travel in mind as it features a built in removable straw to sip and a spout that allows you to take a swig when you tilt back.
The Walkstation Slim Treadmill allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time.
The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 65% off!
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.
Best Early Amazon President's Day Mattress Deals
Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.
The all-new ZINUS 10 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
Make sure your guests have a comfortable night's sleep with a firm and stable air mattress. SoundAsleep's 48 internal air coils add durability and support, so your bed will remain inflated all night.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
