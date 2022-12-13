Amazon Holiday Deals 2022 can help you score huge deals on robot vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use.

With holiday gatherings coming up you're probably looking for a convenient way to keep your dusty hardwood floors clean as you prepare to host your family and friends. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts ﻿on robot vacuum cleaners including Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 60% off.

iRobot is constantly developing new versions of its Roomba vacuums. The iRobot Roomba Combo s9+ Robot Vacuum comes with the Braava m6 and they both can automatically empty out trash on its own.

As you might imagine, robot vacuums tend to cost more than manual models. They seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet and some even come with their own self-cleaning stations. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to take advantage of the holiday deals on Roomba vacuums and make cleaning the house a breeze this holiday season.

Ahead, clean smarter with the best robot vacuums with Amazon Holiday Deals.

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. $274 $179 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $279 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Amazon iRobot Braava Jet M6 This Braava jet m6 robot will mop your kitchen floor better than other cleaning tools. The m6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. If the battery runs low, it will recharge and begin cleaning again. $450 $349 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $349 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. $700 $468 Shop Now

For gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

