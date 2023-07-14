Shop

The 10 Best Summer Dresses That Are Still on Sale After Prime Day — Starting at Less Than $30

By Sydney Sweetwood
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best Deals on Summer Dresses
Getty Images

Summer is in full swing and now is the time to step up your wardrobe with Amazon's best deals on warm-weather fashion essentials that are still available after Prime Day. With temperatures heating up, the most important item to have on hand this season is a breezy dress that will keep you feeling cool and comfortable all day. Luckily, Amazon is discounting tons of stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect to wear in the summer sun.

Whether you need a casual maxi dress in a bright color, a lightweight beach dress to pair with your favorite summer sandal, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide selection has something for any occasion. And, right now you can score major discounts on best-selling dress styles that will become staples in your summer wardrobe.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, so we've pulled all of our favorite mini, midi, and maxi dress looks for you. Below, check out our top picks for summer dresses that are still steeply discounted after Amazon Prime Day.

Best Post-Prime Day Summer Dress Deals

ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$59
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress

For those who love a one shoulder look, this dress is for you. 

$53$46
L*Space Women's Nico Dress

You'll get so many compliments in this vibrant maxi with a keyhole cutout and side slit.

$125$105
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress

This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress to wear on sunny days. Available in 30 different colors and prints.

$52$40
Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress

This summer mini dress can easily be dressed up or dressed down. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors to chose from. 

$40$31
WITH COUPON
Free People Womens Adella Printed Mini Slip

The Adella mini slip dress from Free People is a great choice to bring to your next summer vacation.

$98$86
Anrabess Summer Casual Criss Cross Maxi Dress

This chic criss cross sundress is perfect to wear to a night time dinner on vacation. 

$43$33
WITH COUPON
BerryGo Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

We are obsessed with the pearl detailing on this eyelet maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps.

$60$46
hibshaby Bodycon Cocktail Dress

For sultry summer nights, slip into this ultra-flattering mini dress with sheer sleeves.

$31$29
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress

With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress — especially if you're attending a beach wedding.

$52$41
WITH COUPON

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

