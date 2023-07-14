The 10 Best Summer Dresses That Are Still on Sale After Prime Day — Starting at Less Than $30
Summer is in full swing and now is the time to step up your wardrobe with Amazon's best deals on warm-weather fashion essentials that are still available after Prime Day. With temperatures heating up, the most important item to have on hand this season is a breezy dress that will keep you feeling cool and comfortable all day. Luckily, Amazon is discounting tons of stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect to wear in the summer sun.
Whether you need a casual maxi dress in a bright color, a lightweight beach dress to pair with your favorite summer sandal, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide selection has something for any occasion. And, right now you can score major discounts on best-selling dress styles that will become staples in your summer wardrobe.
Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, so we've pulled all of our favorite mini, midi, and maxi dress looks for you. Below, check out our top picks for summer dresses that are still steeply discounted after Amazon Prime Day.
Best Post-Prime Day Summer Dress Deals
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have.
For those who love a one shoulder look, this dress is for you.
You'll get so many compliments in this vibrant maxi with a keyhole cutout and side slit.
This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress to wear on sunny days. Available in 30 different colors and prints.
This summer mini dress can easily be dressed up or dressed down. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors to chose from.
The Adella mini slip dress from Free People is a great choice to bring to your next summer vacation.
This chic criss cross sundress is perfect to wear to a night time dinner on vacation.
We are obsessed with the pearl detailing on this eyelet maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps.
For sultry summer nights, slip into this ultra-flattering mini dress with sheer sleeves.
With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress — especially if you're attending a beach wedding.
