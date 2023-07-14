Summer is in full swing and now is the time to step up your wardrobe with Amazon's best deals on warm-weather fashion essentials that are still available after Prime Day. With temperatures heating up, the most important item to have on hand this season is a breezy dress that will keep you feeling cool and comfortable all day. Luckily, Amazon is discounting tons of stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect to wear in the summer sun.

Whether you need a casual maxi dress in a bright color, a lightweight beach dress to pair with your favorite summer sandal, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide selection has something for any occasion. And, right now you can score major discounts on best-selling dress styles that will become staples in your summer wardrobe.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, so we've pulled all of our favorite mini, midi, and maxi dress looks for you. Below, check out our top picks for summer dresses that are still steeply discounted after Amazon Prime Day.

Best Post-Prime Day Summer Dress Deals

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zappos Summer Sale: Save on Best-Selling Sandals, Sneakers and More

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Summer Must-Haves For Up to 30% Off

Save Up to 50% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer After Prime Day

13 Colorful Sandals Under $50 to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

The 27 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon

15 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

The 15 Best Denim Shorts You’ll Be Living in All Summer

Save Up to 60% On Summersalt's Celeb-Loved and Best-Selling Swimwear

The Cult-Fave Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is 20% Off All Summer Long