An exercise dress should have a permanent place in your workout wardrobe. Whether you're hitting the gym, running errands, or going out with friends, these versatile dresses are the perfect thing to wear while you’re on the move. When it comes to exercise dresses, you can't not think of the OG from cult-favorite activewear brand Outdoor Voices.

Launched back in 2018, the Exercise Dress is the product that truly put Outdoor Voices on the map and now this closet staple is 30% off. Just in time for the start of summer, the the ultra-light, quick-drying exercise dress is on sale at REI for $70. The dress is so perfect for low-impact activities that you won't be able to help but wear it over and over again.

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress REI Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. $100 $70 Shop Now

We totally get why the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress specifically designed for working out is a hit among celebs and workout enthusiasts alike. The one-and-done workout dress is a great alternative to a workout top and legging combination. Made from the brand's quick-dry, lightweight LightSpeed fabric, it's floaty, comfortable and breezy — all while keeping you covered where coverage is needed when you're moving.

Sporty, flattering, and functional, the workout dress is thoughtfully lined with UnderAir shorts for complete coverage on the bottom, while the nylon and spandex material works to create a comfortable fit. Internal grippers are there to keep your shorts in place. Designed for movement and sweat, the built-in shorts liner also includes a side pocket.

The dress is available in black and pink with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. Just throw on the Exercise Dress and you're ready to go. For more of our favorite activewear from Outdoor Voices, check out the do-anything Volley Dress and tennis-ready Court Dress.

