The celeb-loved brand Outdoor Voices just debuted a new exercise dress, and it's perfect for updating your summer workout style.

We all know that celebs and influencers alike (including Lucy Hale) is obsessed with Outdoor Voices and the brand's trendy athleisure wear. The brand's Exercise Dress has been a long-standing best-seller for years now, so we wouldn't be surprised if the new version of the activewear dress is a best-seller, too.

Shop the New Exercise Dress

Dubbed the Court Dress, the new dress design is the perfect combination of Outdoor Voices' Double Time Bra and Court Skort. Plus, it even comes with a pocket and a fashionable cut-out on the back to give you a bit more mobility while you're staying active.

You can also save 20% on your first order of $100 or more from the activewear brand. Shop the new Court Dress by Outdoor Voices in green, white and orange below.

Court Dress in White Outdoor Voices Court Dress in White The new Outdoor Voices Court Dress in white is such a classic look for any tennis match or a quick morning jog. $108 Buy Now

In addition to the new Court Dress, Outdoor Voices has also launched a ton of new workout apparel that's cute enough to don to brunch (and beyond). Ahead, see some of our favorite new apparel from the activewear brand.

Court Skort Outdoor Voices Court Skort Elevate the classic tennis skirt with the new Court Skort. With breathable fabric, a pocket for your smartphone and 7 different colorways to choose from this workout style is great for on and off the court. $58 Buy Now

Double Time Bra Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable. $48 Buy Now

Warmup 5-Inch Short Outdoor Voices Warmup 5-Inch Short Update your exercise apparel with these cute colorblock biker shorts. The Warmup Short also comes in 12 other color combinations. $48 Buy Now

SolarCool Camp Collar Outdoor Voices SolarCool Camp Collar This lightweight collared button-down is made from lightweight and breathable fabric that's perfect for the summer heat. Plus, it's designed with SPF 50 to keep you protected from the sun. $78 Buy Now

SolarCool 3-Inch Short Outdoor Voices SolarCool 3-Inch Short Pair this new style of running shorts with the SolarCool Camp Collar, and you'll have the perfect workout look (or errand-running look). $68 Buy Now

