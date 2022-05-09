Shopping

Outdoor Voices Launches New Exercise Dress: Shop the Sporty Summer Style

By Wesley Horvath‍
Outdoor Voices New Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices

The celeb-loved brand Outdoor Voices just debuted a new exercise dress, and it's perfect for updating your summer workout style. 

We all know that celebs and influencers alike (including Lucy Hale) is obsessed with Outdoor Voices and the brand's trendy athleisure wear. The brand's Exercise Dress has been a long-standing best-seller for years now, so we wouldn't be surprised if the new version of the activewear dress is a best-seller, too.

Shop the New Exercise Dress

Dubbed the Court Dress, the new dress design is the perfect combination of Outdoor Voices' Double Time Bra and Court Skort. Plus, it even comes with a pocket and a fashionable cut-out on the back to give you a bit more mobility while you're staying active.

You can also save 20% on your first order of $100 or more from the activewear brand. Shop the new Court Dress by Outdoor Voices in green, white and orange below. 

Court Dress in Seafoam Green
Outdoor Voices Court Dress in Seafoam Green
Outdoor Voices
Court Dress in Seafoam Green

The Outdoor Voices Court Dress is made from a supportive, textured compression fabric blend. It ensures the fit doesn't ride up or shift while you move.

$108
Court Dress in White
Outdoor Voices Court Dress in White
Outdoor Voices
Court Dress in White

The new Outdoor Voices Court Dress in white is such a classic look for any tennis match or a quick morning jog. 

$108
Court Dress in Clementine Orange
Outdoor Voices Court Dress in Clementine Orange
Outdoor Voices
Court Dress in Clementine Orange

Beat the summer heat in this breathable activewear dress. Plus, this cute citrus-inspired shade is perfect for a bright summer day. 

$108

Shop More New Arrivals

In addition to the new Court Dress, Outdoor Voices has also launched a ton of new workout apparel that's cute enough to don to brunch (and beyond). Ahead, see some of our favorite new apparel from the activewear brand.

Court Skort
Outdoor Voices Court Skort
Outdoor Voices
Court Skort

Elevate the classic tennis skirt with the new Court Skort. With breathable fabric, a pocket for your smartphone and 7 different colorways to choose from this workout style is great for on and off the court. 

$58
Double Time Bra
Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra
Outdoor Voices
Double Time Bra

The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable.

$48
Warmup 5-Inch Short
Outdoor Voices Warmup Short
Outdoor Voices
Warmup 5-Inch Short

Update your exercise apparel with these cute colorblock biker shorts. The Warmup Short also comes in 12 other color combinations. 

$48
SolarCool Camp Collar
Outdoor Voices SolarCool Camp Collar
Outdoor Voices
SolarCool Camp Collar

This lightweight collared button-down is made from lightweight and breathable fabric that's perfect for the summer heat. Plus, it's designed with SPF 50 to keep you protected from the sun. 

$78
SolarCool 3-Inch Short
Outdoor Voices SolarCool Short
Outdoor Voices
SolarCool 3-Inch Short

Pair this new style of running shorts with the SolarCool Camp Collar, and you'll have the perfect workout look (or errand-running look).

$68

