These Celeb-Loved Leggings From Outdoor Voices Are On Sale

By ETonline Staff
Activewear continues to dominate our daily wardrobes, and the same goes for celebs. These stylish stars have been spotted wearing Outdoor Voices to their workouts and beyond -- and you can shop their exact pieces right now! The best part? Many of them are on sale -- up to 60% off -- as part of the OV Extra Sale

Among the popular brand's offerings are trendy leggings, sports bras, bike shorts, tops, jackets, pants, dresses and accessories, plus an assortment of men's items. 

Outdoor Voices has found mainstream success thanks to their high-quality apparel, entertaining social media accounts, diverse models and overall mission to keep the world moving -- their tagline is #DoingThings. Launched in 2014, the activewear brand has become a major competitor of Lululemon and Athleta, sitting around the same price points.

Below, see which stars are loving Outdoor Voices' athleisure pieces and shop their looks.

Lucy Hale was spotted out in L.A. wearing the Core 7/8 Leggings, made of breathable TechSweat fabric, a fitted tank and face mask

lucy hale outdoor voices
Fupp/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging
The ultimate leggings for high intensity workouts where you're bound to get sweaty. Reviewers say the fabric keeps you dry and the waistband stays put. 
$54 (REGULARLY $88)
Outdoor Voices All-Time Bra
Outdoor Voices All-Time Bra
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices All-Time Bra
Creating a matching set by pairing the 7/8 Leggings with this coordinated top. 
$58

Gisele Bündchen has been practicing yoga at home with her daughter, Vivian, for years! In a sweet Instagram post, the supermodel poses in the Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs Leggings in Graphite/Ash/Dove. (Vivian's rocking some pretty cute unicorn leggings herself.)

GET THE LOOK: 

Outdoor Voices Springs 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices Springs 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Springs 7/8 Legging
We love these leggings for everything from yoga to hiking. 
$24 (REGULARLY $78)
Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra
Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra
Reviewers are obsessed with this sports bra for its comfort providing the support you need during your workout. 
$48

Plus, shop some of our favorites from Outdoor Voices below. 

Outdoor Voices Zoom 8" Short
Outdoor Voices Zoom 8" Short
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Zoom 8" Short
The high rise and long inseam on these bike shorts makes them perfect for your workout or simply paired with a cozy sweater for lounging. 
$68
Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3" Skort
Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3" Skort
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3" Skort
This activewear trend isn't going anywhere. Trust us, and add an exercise skort to your wardrobe ASAP. 
$68
Outdoor Voices Hudson 2.5" Short
Outdoor Voices Hudson 2.5" Short
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Hudson 2.5" Short
The brand's ittiest bittiest shorts with a huge fanbase. Made in a quick-drying recycled fabric, the fit isn't the only part of these shorts that will keep you cool. 
$58
Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatpant
If you're already a fan of Outdoor Voices, now it's time to introduce the brand to the men in your life. Starting with these highly-rated, super soft sweatpants. 
$88
Outdoor Voices Ready Set Shortsleeve
Outdoor Voices Ready Set Shortsleeve
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Ready Set Shortsleeve
A classic fit t-shirt in a sweat wicking fabric makes it perfect for everyday. 
$48

