Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Athleta is known for great workout clothes to outfit you for yoga classes whether you're doing them outside or at home, but it also has a stylish line of cloth face masks, including an option designed for active lifestyles. The sportswear brand sells these reusable masks for adults and children, in addition to a selection of comfy at-home essentials.

Right now, you can stand out from the crowd when you grab a pack of these fashionable everyday face masks from Athleta for 20% off when you buy two packs or more, no code needed.

There are three kinds of Athleta cloth masks -- Made to Move, Activate and Everyday -- and all are soft, breathable, lightweight and available in packs of multiples. As their name implies, the Athleta Activate and Made to Move masks are designed for days when you're more active. These machine-washable face masks are made with a breathable soft-cotton liner and come in an assortment of five colors, perfect for an entire week of use. They include a filter pocket and an interchangeable head strap to alleviate pressure on the back of your ears -- just attach the strap to the elastic ear loops and position it wherever it's most comfortable, whether that's at the nape of your neck, the crown of your head or wrapped around your ponytail. The Athleta Everyday masks are more straightforward, with a lightweight outer layer and two inner layers made of soft, breathable cotton.

According to Athleta's website, the company is donating 100,000 non-medical masks to a major healthcare organization in support of frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, shop both styles of Athleta face masks in adult and kids' sizes.

Athleta face masks for adults:

Athleta Women's Activate Mask 2 Pack Athleta Athleta Women's Activate Mask 2 Pack This Athleta Women's Activate Mask is the perfect mask for a comfort fit during your light activities. Wear this Athleta Made to Move Mask during yoga, jogging, barre class and more. $20 FOR 2 AT ATHLETA (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Athleta Adult Everyday Non Medical Masks 5-Pack Athleta Athleta Adult Everyday Non Medical Masks 5-Pack This Athleta mask is a lightweight and breathable mask for everyday use. They are crafted with 3 layers of fabric including 2 layers of soft breathable cotton. Shop this 5-pack for 65% off, while supplies last. $10 AND UP AT ATHLETA Buy Now

Athleta face masks for girls:

Athleta Girl Adjustable Everyday Non Medical Masks 5 Pack Athleta Athleta Girl Adjustable Everyday Non Medical Masks 5 Pack Spread some positivity with these Athleta New Adjustable Everyday Mask. This 5 pack of Athleta Adjustable Everyday Masks features words like Love, and Peace, Kindness on them. $10 AND UP AT ATHLETA (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Athleta Girl Adjustable Made to Move Non Medical Mask 3 Pack Athleta Athleta Girl Adjustable Made to Move Non Medical Mask 3 Pack These Athleta Girl Adjustable Made to Move Masks are a soft breathable non-medical mask. This Athleta Girl Adjustable Mask features a soft elastic binding and adjustable sliding bead for a custom comfort fit. $20 AT ATHLETA (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Athleta Girl Everyday Non Medical Masks 5 Pack New Fit Athleta Athleta Girl Everyday Non Medical Masks 5 Pack New Fit The Athleta Girl Non Medical Mask is the perfect lightweight and breathable cloth mask for your kid's everyday use. Athleta Girl Everyday Non Medical Masks are crafted with layers of cotton and are machine-washable. $20 AT ATHLETA (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Masks You Can Buy Right Now

Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock!

Best Celebrity Face Masks to Shop Right Now

The Best Face Shields to Buy Right Now

Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More

Shop Meghan Markle's $15 Face Mask

Old Navy Face Masks: Face Masks for Adults & Kids

Face Masks That Have Matching Outfits

The Best Face Masks for Kids

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask -- Shop Now

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

Face Masks From Jessica Alba's Honest Company

Cubcoat Face Masks for Kids

Reusable Face Masks Under $5 at Amazon