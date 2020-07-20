J.Crew Face Masks: Cloth Face Masks for Adults and Kids

J.Crew is the latest fashion retailer to sell protective face masks. The brand is now offering a pack of three non-medical grade cloth face masks in gingham and stripe prints for just $18. These cotton masks are double-layered and come with elastic ear loops and an opening for a removable filter. The masks are reusable and machine washable.

Another reason to feel good about your purchase -- J.Crew, along with Madewell, has donated 75,000 single-use masks to Montefiore Health System hospitals in New York. The brand also supports DonorsChoose Keep Kids Learning fund that provides supplies and learning materials to teachers and students for distance learning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Other brands selling face masks include Gap, Athleta and Old Navy.

Shop J.Crew face masks.

