The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online -- Disposable KN95 and Cloth
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the emergence of the Omicron variant, many communities are again making masks a requirement in public to help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The good news is companies are still making reusable non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19, but more people are opting for disposable masks for daily use right now.
A lot of us are getting vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (if you haven't gotten a vaccination card protector, you might want to get one now), but demand for the best cloth face masks -- especially the best breathable face mask options -- is still strong, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings for unvaccinated people. PPE masks are usually made from breathable fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.
However, the CDC now recommends everyone wearing non-surgical N95 and KN95 face masks for protection against the new variants as cases surge within the U.S. When these KN95 masks meet the right requirements, they offer better protection in comparison to the regular disposable face masks by filtering up to 95% of air particles. Many of our favorite brands like Maskc have released KN95 masks in different prints and colors.
Beyond that, lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate face masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase -- or offering a free mask with every purchase. Which is especially great now that more people are opting to double-mask for extra protection. FYI: The CDC guidelines recommend washing your reusable face mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off. And now that many people are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, a vaccination card holder helps keep that card just as handy as your mask.
Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable cloth face mask and cloth face covering options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Gap and Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.
We've rounded up many of the companies that are producing and selling adult-size non-medical face masks to help fight the global pandemic (see face masks made specifically for kids here). Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face masks to buy in 2022.
Disposable KN95 Masks
Cloth Masks
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
