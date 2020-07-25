Shopping

Stylish Outfits With Matching Face Masks

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
kenny flowers
Kenny Flowers

It looks like cloth face masks will continue to be recommended in public for the foreseeable future, and fashion brands are adjusting to the new normal by designing masks to pair with their apparel and accessories. 

At Koral, for example, you'll find a chic camo print on activewear pieces like shorts, leggings and jumpsuits, all of which can be paired with an antimicrobial camo face mask -- it's an effortless way to look put together while staying (and keeping others) safe. Ditto at Kenny Flowers, where you'll find the same tropical print on swimwear, sarongs and two-packs of breathable face masks. We've also spotted polka dot, tie-dye and leopard print sets from some of our other favorite brands.

Check out these other retailers stepping up and offering protective face masks for adultsface masks for kids and face masks for exercising. Additionally, these other well-known brands selling face masks include Old NavyLevi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Forever 21 and SKIMS

Do you need to match your face mask to your outfit? Of course not. But can it be kind of fun? Yes!

Below, five stylish outfits that include a matching face mask.

Getting dressed up can still be stylish! Look extra polished in this matching polka-dot set from Bronx and Banco.

Bronx and Banco Maxi Dress + Mask
Bronte Dress and Face Mask
Revolve
Bronx and Banco Maxi Dress + Mask
BRONTE NAVY MAXI DRESS
BRONTE FACE MASK

We love the versatility of this shiny camo print from activewear brand Koral. Shop several styles of shorts, leggings, jumpsuits and their Infinity Face Mask.

Koral Camo Sports Bra + Mask
koral sports bra and mask
Koral
Koral Camo Sports Bra + Mask
SWEEPER SPORTS BRA
INFINITY FACE MASK

You can't go wrong with tie-dye loungewear, and Steve Madden's matching face mask has an inside pocket for a filter. 

Steve Madden Tie-Dye Shorts + Mask
steve madden
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Tie-Dye Shorts + Mask
TIE-DYE SHORTS NEON
TIE-DYE MASK

Keeping up with the trends! Khloé Kardashian's apparel brand offers a zebra print collection that consists of sexy dresses, flared pants, shorts, a midi skirt, a bustier-inspired top and more. Match with the reusable face mask.

Good American Midi Dress + Mask
Good American
Good American
Good American Midi Dress + Mask
DATE NIGHT DRESS
FACE MASK

This tropical print was made for summer. Shop the one-piece, bikini tops and bottoms, sarong and men's shorts. We're partial to the flowy kimono. 

Kenny Flowers Kimono + Mask
Kenny Flowers
Kenny Flowers
Kenny Flowers Kimono + Mask
THE BEVERLY HILLS KIMONO
MATCHING LIFESTYLE MASKS (2-PACK)

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy Stylish Face Masks Online

Shop These Kids' Face Masks Right Now

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Available for Preorder!

The Best Breathable Face Masks