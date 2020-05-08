The fashion world is stepping up in a time of need: Countless companies are now making, selling and donating non-medical grade face masks.

Demand has soared in recent months, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings -- including your quick trips to the pharmacy or grocery store -- to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PPE masks are usually made from breathable a fabric like cotton and differ from the surgical masks and N-95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

In times of crisis, it's heartwarming to see companies we love giving back using the tools and skills they know best. Nordstrom, the largest employer of tailors in the country, has trained its alterations teams to make face masks to distribute to health care workers, while designer Christian Siriano's small team of couture sewers is making 2,000 cloth masks per day. Dior has similarly pivoted to making masks for those on the front lines in France. Burberry is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical masks to the U.K. National Health Service's medical staff, and Prada began the production of masks and medical overalls at its factory in Italy.

And lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase. New to wearing face masks? The CDC recommends washing them regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking them off.

Below are just a few of the companies that are producing and selling non-medical face masks to help fight the global pandemic. Due to high demand, product supply may be low or sold out and shipping might be delayed -- brands like Forever 21, Banana Republic and Old Navy have already sold out of their masks. We're updating this story frequently to keep you up to date.

The Don't Spray It 2 Pack Face Mask Mother Mother The Don't Spray It 2 Pack Face Mask Mother Back in stock! Mother's face masks wrap around the head (rather than the ears) for extra comfort and are lined with 100% cotton. They feature heritage prints from past collections -- each pair is picked at random. $20 for 2 at Mother

Basic Cloth Face Mask - Group Pack of 12 Custom Ink Custom Ink Basic Cloth Face Mask - Group Pack of 12 Custom Ink These one-piece masks are made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, which Custom Ink describes as similar to a stretchy T-shirt. They have a no-sew design, meaning they're produced with minimal human touch and feature ear holes rather than elastic bands or ties. $30 for 12 at Custom Ink

5X Masks - LA Protects Reformation Reformation 5X Masks - LA Protects Reformation Sustainable brand Reformation has partnered with the City of Los Angeles on its LA Protects initiative, which is calling for area manufacturers to make five million non-medical masks for essential workers. You can buy a five-pack or a 250-pack of assorted masks as well as donate a five-pack to communities in need. Orders are expected to ship in three to seven days. $25 for 5 at Reformation

Leaf Print Protective Face Mask Etsy Etsy Leaf Print Protective Face Mask Etsy After seeing a huge spike in its sellers making and selling non-medical face masks, Etsy has rounded up shops with quality options and fast shipping. This leaf print mask is reversible and ships in three days; see others and Etsy's guide to finding the right mask for you here. $14.34 at Etsy

Leopard Face Mask 2-Pack Michael Stars Michael Stars Leopard Face Mask 2-Pack Michael Stars In addition to sewing white face masks for healthcare workers and clinics, the LA-based brand is churning out colorful and printed versions for customers. Michael Stars says they will be adding new styles and colors each week. See their other options -- including men's styles and masks with tie straps -- here. $38 for 2 at Michael Stars

3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex) Radian Radian 3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex) Radian Denim company Radian has started producing two- and three-layer knit masks from jersey fabric with elastic ear loops. The three-layer masks pictured here ship in three to five business days, and the two-layer masks ship in 10 to 14 days -- the two-layer style ($25 for five) is also available in children's sizes. $35 for 5 at Radian

Splash Mask Threadless Threadless Splash Mask Threadless A portion of the proceeds from each Threadless face mask sold is being donated to the humanitarian aid organization MedShare. For tons of other fun options, check out Threadless's full collection here. $17 at Threadless

Reusable Cloth Mask Casetify Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask Casetify For every mask you buy, Casetify donates one to health workers via Direct Relief. (The company also donated 10,000 masks up front.) Each mask comes with two carbon filters, and you can buy 10-packs of replacement filters here. $15 at Casetify

Corner Heart Mask Subzero Subzero Corner Heart Mask Subzero At Subzero's online store, you can buy basic face masks or ones with a filter for extra protection. According to the company, for every mask purchased, one is donated to an at-risk individual in need. All orders ship within five to 10 business days. $19 at Subzero

Rose Face Mask Bonrisu Bonrisu Rose Face Mask Bonrisu Each Bonrisu mask is handmade from high-end, two-ply cotton and includes a filter pocket and adjustable straps. The company was born five weeks ago when its cofounders wanted to help their custom tailor stay in business -- the tailor's team has actually grown due to demand for the face masks, which ship within two days. Bonrisu is also donating masks to organizations like Meals on Wheels, local NYC grocery stores and a Los Angeles homeless shelter. $18 at Bonrisu

Mindful Masks 2-Pack Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack Onzie LA-based yogawear brand Onzie is making cloth masks from upcycled fabrics. Proceeds will be donated to health care workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Per Onzie's website, your order will ship within five business days. $24 for 2 at Onzie

Face Mask 10-Pack SwimSpot SwimSpot Face Mask 10-Pack SwimSpot Every order includes 10 soft, non-medical grade face shields in assorted colors, styles and fabrics, including spandex and polyester from the brand's swimwear collections. SwimSpot has already sold 100,000 masks. $25 for 10 at SwimSpot

Face Mask 3-Pack Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel Face Mask 3-Pack Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel's 100% cotton masks feature an adjustable wire around the nose so you can fit it more snugly to the contours of your face. Order these in packs of three in adult or kids' sizes. The brand says it is working with hospitals, FEMA and other government agencies to manufacture and distribute hundreds of thousands of PPE. $30 for 3 at Los Angeles Apparel

Ear Loop Morning Glamour Face Cover SewCalMasks SewCalMasks Ear Loop Morning Glamour Face Cover SewCalMasks These 100% cotton masks manufactured in downtown Los Angeles are available in several colors and styles -- these have a filter pocket, and you can see the full collection here and purchase filters here. You can also donate masks to a local business or the University of Arizona; for every mask donated, SewCalMasks will donate one as well. $8 at SewCalMasks

PPE Mask Coalatree Coalatree PPE Mask Coalatree Ecofriendly brand Coalatree is making masks with upcycled organic cotton from Blacksmith USA. For every mask purchased, they're donating one to front line workers in their hometown of Salt Lake City. Coalatree has also donated masks to Utah Diné Bikéyah, an organization that helps Native American tribes preserve the Bear Ears national monument -- and is now helping tribal community members prevent the spread of COVID-19. $10 at Coalatree

Geo Print Face Mask South Moon Under South Moon Under Geo Print Face Mask South Moon Under These face masks from South Moon Under have a wire bridge that conforms to your nose for a more secure fit and are expected to ship on May 6. Per the company's website, your purchase allows donations to be made to local Maryland and Los Angeles area hospitals, where the masks are produced. An exclusive deal for ET readers: Take 15% off your order (excluding masks) through May 30 with promo code CBS15. $7.95 at South Moon Under

Sustainable Washable Face Mask KES KES Sustainable Washable Face Mask KES These masks come in black and natural cotton, in both adult and kids' sizes, and feature an interior pocket for filter inserts. Per their website, KES offers quicker delivery -- fulfillment in two to three days -- for orders consisting of only cotton face masks. (Silk charmeuse ones are also available.) For every mask purchased, KES will donate one face mask to a health care professional. $12 at KES

Face Mask Daniel Patrick Daniel Patrick Face Mask Daniel Patrick Sportswear brand Daniel Patrick has masks in an assortment of prints and colors, all constructed from 100% cotton. $25 at Daniel Patrick

5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary These unisex masks come in an assortment of stylish prints, including camo and leopard print, as well as kids' sizes. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via their Instagram Live). Per Sanctuary's site, expect up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping due to high demand. $28 for 5 at Sanctuary

The Purple Face Mask 2-Pack Purple Purple The Purple Face Mask 2-Pack Purple The mattress company's triple-layered, breathable face mask comes in two adult sizes as well as kids' sizes. The mouthpiece is made with the same mesh fabric used in some of their pillows, and the ear bands are made with a soft gel for extra comfort. These masks ship for free in the contiguous U.S. starting May 11. $20 for 2 at Purple

Pack of 5 Face Masks Johnny Was Johnny Was Pack of 5 Face Masks Johnny Was Boho-chic designer Johnny Was has designed face masks made from washable silk and cotton in a variety of colorful prints. Each one has a pleated silhouette and an interior pocket for an additional filter. For every pack sold -- in addition to the five-pack, there's a 50-pack --& Johnny Was will donate a pack to essential workers. These are expected to ship in two to three weeks. $25 for 5 at Johnny Was

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey Donate Masks to Those on Front Lines

How Celebrities Are Self-Isolating and Self-Quarantining

Things to Do When You're Stuck at Home

Celeb Pets Making Us Feel Better During the Coronavirus Outbreak