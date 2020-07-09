Gap Face Masks: Cloth Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Gap is now selling face masks for the whole family. Shop non-medical grade, protective cloth face masks for adults and kids on the Gap website.

Each reusable mask is made of soft, triple-layer cotton with over-the-ear straps and adjustable nose piece for the perfect, comfortable fit. They come in a variety of colors and prints to wear in rotation, too. The family pack comes with eight masks. Masks for adults and kids are available in three-packs. Gap is also giving back to the community. The retailer is donating 50,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Canada.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Other brands selling face masks include Old Navy, Levi's and SKIMS.

Shop Gap face masks for adults and kids.

Face masks for the family.

Face masks for adults.

Face masks for kids.

