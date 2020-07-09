Gap Face Masks: Cloth Face Masks for Adults and Kids
Gap is now selling face masks for the whole family. Shop non-medical grade, protective cloth face masks for adults and kids on the Gap website.
Each reusable mask is made of soft, triple-layer cotton with over-the-ear straps and adjustable nose piece for the perfect, comfortable fit. They come in a variety of colors and prints to wear in rotation, too. The family pack comes with eight masks. Masks for adults and kids are available in three-packs. Gap is also giving back to the community. The retailer is donating 50,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Canada.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Other brands selling face masks include Old Navy, Levi's and SKIMS.
