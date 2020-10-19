Shop the Best Face Masks from Levi's

Levi's just released their face mask line which are reversible and reusable. You can never have too many face masks to protect yourself and your family from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Countless companies are now making, selling and donating non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19.

Demand for cloth face mask options has soared in recent months, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PPE masks are usually made from breathable a fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

Through this coronavirus epidemic, the CDC guidelines recommend social distancing and wearing face masks when outdoors within 6 feet of other people; as well as, indoors outside of your home. The CDC also recommends washing your face mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off.

There are two ways to purchase the Levi's denim brand's cotton masks, all of which come in packs of three. Shop the Levi's site for several styles (tie straps or elastic ear loops) in either a bandana paisley print or solid colors, and head to Amazon to buy a pack of solid colors with tie straps. These masks come in two sizes; per Levi's, the small runs "very small" and the large fits most adults best.

Due to demand, delivery may take three to four weeks and will be shipped standard delivery only. If you're in a pinch, Levi's also has a handy tutorial for making a mask out of a bandana.

Like other companies that are giving back, Levi's has stepped up and donated $75,000 to a good cause: Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organization delivering critical services to support vulnerable populations, including emergency care in response to COVID-19.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, shop two styles of Levi's cotton masks.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 164 Deals You Can Still Shop

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Online

Levi's Jean Jackets Are $34 and Up for Prime Day

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins and More

Post Prime Day Amazon Still Has Tons of Reusable Face Masks Under $5

Shop for Kids Face Masks

Meghan Markle Wore This $15 Face Mask -- Shop Her Look

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask -- Shop Now

Where to Shop For Clear Face Masks

Where to Shop Face Masks for Exercising

Face Masks With Matching Outfits -- Shop Now

Old Navy Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids and Adults

Athleta Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids and Adults

Cubcoat Face Masks for Kids

J.Crew Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Kids and Adults