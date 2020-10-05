Shop Meghan Markle's $15 Face Mask

Meghan Markle was looking summery and stylish while volunteering in Los Angeles with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex helped distribute essential supplies and backpacks to local families on Wednesday with non-profit organization Baby2Baby at the Dr. Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in South Los Angeles.

The royal wore a blue seersucker face mask while volunteering. The $15 striped mask is from Royal Jelly Harlem, a New York City-based brand founded by Black mother-daughter duo Teta and Maya Gorgoni. Their line of fashion and home decor is inspired by the art, culture and traditions of Africa.

Meghan wore a breezy, white long-sleeved shirt from Victoria Beckham's collection, paired with olive green chino shorts and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Baby2Baby

Get Meghan's look by shopping her exact face mask and similar items ahead.

Adult Mask in Blue Seersucker Royal Jelly Harlem Royal Jelly Harlem Adult Mask in Blue Seersucker Royal Jelly Harlem $15 at Royal Jelly Harlem

Blue Stripe Unity Face Covering Pocket Square Clothing Express Blue Stripe Unity Face Covering Pocket Square Clothing $16 at Express

Stan Smith Sneaker Adidas Nordstrom Stan Smith Sneaker Adidas $80 at Nordstrom

Sign up for more celebrity fashion! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Favorite Skincare, Makeup, Beauty and Hair Products

Meghan Markle's Mother Denim Jeans Are On Sale For Up to 50% Off

Meghan Markle's DL1961 Skinny Jeans for $68 at Amazon's Fall Sale

Nordstrom Sale: Shop Meghan Markle's Veja Sneaker Deals

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks for Everyone

How to Prevent Maskne According to Dr. Pimple Popper

Shop Face Masks With Outfits That Match

The Best Face Masks for Exercising

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask -- Shop Now

Shop For Clear Face Masks

Gap Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids and Adults

Shop Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks

Shop Face Masks From Jessica Alba's Honest Company

Shop Levi's Face Masks

Old Navy Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids and Adults

Athleta Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids and Adults

Related Gallery