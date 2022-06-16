The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Summer Workouts
Across the country, states are relaxing mask and COVID-related restrictions. However, those looking to resume their fitness routines ahead of the summer might be wondering how they can best protect themselves while exercising.
We've whittled down our massive list of face mask styles for the best breathable masks to exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely. According to the sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating. When choosing the best mask for working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.
A lot of people are opting for N95, KN95 and KF94 masks for exercise while others use cloth masks and save the heavy duty masks for big crowds. Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.
If you're looking for a mask to wear inside the gym, you'll definitely want to make sure it's one that meets all the CDC guidelines. To protect yourself and others, the CDC recommends first and foremost, a mask that fits. That means your mask should fit snugly against the sides of your faces without gaps while still covering your nose and mouth. Masks that have multiple layers of washable, breathable fabric are best, especially when partaking in activities that cause heavy breathing.
Below, browse ET's picks for the best face masks for exercising that will help you stay active (and safe).
Best Face Masks for Exercising
Made from sweat-wicking fabric with stretch and shape retention, this face mask is perfect for everyday wear thanks to the soft, adjustable ear loops with cord locks. Available as a three-pack in four different colorway sets
Made for athletes, the durable UA Sportsmask is soft but structured and secure but not tight. Plus, according to Under Armour, rain rolls right off it.
The strategically placed air holes that increase airflow make this mask a must have for those who workout hard.
Designed for an active lifestyle, the adjustable Athleta Activate Face Mask is made from performance-driven TurboDry fabric and has a moldable fit plus soft knit ear loops that are comfortable for all-day wear.
Get breathable comfort from this light mask, perfect for everyday use.
This moisture-wicking mask makes sure your face stays cool no matter how hard you work out.
Stay comfortable in this multi-layered mask made from sweat-managing fabric to keep you cool and dry.
Made with lightweight breathable cotton, this adjustable mask is available in five colors.
N95, KN95 and KN94 Masks
According to the Bona Fide Masks website, the Powecom KN95 mask provides 95% or greater filtration of particles like bacteria, viruses, pollution particles, and pollen, etc. They're made of multiple filtration layers of polypropylene and electrostatic cotton, they come in both ear loop and headband models.
Much safer than a cloth mask, this mask is built with four layers for extra protection and extra comfort.
These highly rated white, gray and black KN95 masks come in a pack of 30.
N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.)
We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected.
Cloth Masks
A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has over 3,800 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need.
Made from up-cycled materials, the Onzie Mindful Masks are quick-drying, stretchy and comfortable. Proceeds will benefit healthcare workers through a donation to the Center For Disaster Philanthropy.
Carbon38's mask kit includes two masks, featuring a multi-layered filtration system, made from fast-drying antibacterial fabric that keeps you cool while working out. The brand is donating 15% of the mask kit profit to Girls Inc.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
