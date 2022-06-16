Lululemon's sweat-wicking masks that people can't get enough of are back in stock and on sale for 50% off. If you want to scoop up a few to wear with their iconic workout leggings, you'd better hurry! Some of Lululemon's non-medical mask styles has sold out, but there's still the Double Strap Face Mask style you can still shop to continue wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cases of the Delta variant.

The popular Double Strap Face Mask is back in stock. Made from sweat-wicking fabric with stretch and shape retention, this face mask is perfect for everyday wear thanks to the soft, adjustable ear loops with cord locks. These face masks are available as a three-pack in three different color sets -- from tie-dye hues to classic neutrals -- so you can stock up and rotate throughout the week.

Check out more face mask options to help protect against the Delta variant as many are back to school and back to the office. See ET Style's top picks, including the best face masks for exercise, for kids and for double masking, along with vaccination card holders, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.

