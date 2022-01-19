The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires - N95, KN95, KF94 and More
Masks are again part of the daily uniform for most of us. With the spread of the Omicron variant and the number of COVID-19 cases still high, mask mandates have returned across the U.S. -- and face coverings are one of the easiest ways to ensure daily protection from COVID-19.
Most of us continue to practice social distancing and while vaccination campaigns are going strong to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (if you haven't gotten a vaccination card protector, you might want to get one now). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask recommendations and suggests wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well. The CDC also recommends people use respirators such as N95s and KN95s, but to reserve surgical N95 masks for healthcare settings.
The CDC recommends making sure your mask does not have any gaps along the edges or around the nose -- a mask with a nose helps close those gaps. That extra moveable piece can prevent your mask from shifting out of place, and ensure proper protection against COVID-19.
Nose wires can also help keep the shape of a reusable face mask to enable smooth breathing, especially during activities like biking or running. It also prevents hot air from escaping around your nose, helping to prevent foggy glasses.
N95 Masks
KN95 Masks
KN94 Masks
Fabric Masks
