Masks are again part of the daily uniform for most of us. With the spread of the Omicron variant and the number of COVID-19 cases still high, mask mandates have returned across the U.S. -- and face coverings are one of the easiest ways to ensure daily protection from COVID-19.

Most of us continue to practice social distancing and while vaccination campaigns are going strong to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (if you haven't gotten a vaccination card protector, you might want to get one now). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask recommendations and suggests wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well. The CDC also recommends people use respirators such as N95s and KN95s, but to reserve surgical N95 masks for healthcare settings.

The CDC recommends making sure your mask does not have any gaps along the edges or around the nose -- a mask with a nose helps close those gaps. That extra moveable piece can prevent your mask from shifting out of place, and ensure proper protection against COVID-19.

Nose wires can also help keep the shape of a reusable face mask to enable smooth breathing, especially during activities like biking or running. It also prevents hot air from escaping around your nose, helping to prevent foggy glasses.

Shop ET Style's picks of the best reusable face masks with nose wires below.

N95 Masks

Harley Commodity N95 Masks Bona Fide Harley Commodity N95 Masks N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.) $45 FOR 20 Buy Now

HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators Amazon HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. $62 FOR A PACK OF 35 Buy Now

Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator Amazon Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator The soft cotton exterior of this N95 face mask makes it perfect for extended wear, so you can stay comfortable and safe all day long. $37 Buy Now

KN95 Masks

KN95 Mask for Kids Amazon KN95 Mask for Kids Whether you're traveling for the holidays or you have spring break plans, make sure your kids are properly equipped with disposable Kn95 masks that fit. These come in a pack of 20. $37 $23 Buy Now

KN94 Masks

Fabric Masks

Vida Protective Face Mask Vida Vida Protective Face Mask This cloth mask includes a filter pocket and one 99% filtration filter to block up to 99% of airborne particulates and has adjustable ear loops. $10 Buy Now

Traveleisure Face Mask Amazon Traveleisure Face Mask A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has 3,500 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need. $10 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- KN95, Athleta and More

The Best Protective Face Masks for Kids

Face Masks Loved by J.Lo and Bella Hadid Are Perfect for Everyday Use

Where to Get N95, KN95 and KF94 Face Masks for COVID-19 Protection

The Best Deals on Face Masks Celebs Keep Wearing: N95, KN95 and More

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online