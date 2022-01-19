Shopping

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires - N95, KN95, KF94 and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
GettyImages-1251485161 (1).jpg
Getty Images

Masks are again part of the daily uniform for most of us. With the spread of the Omicron variant and the number of COVID-19 cases still high, mask mandates have returned across the U.S. -- and face coverings are one of the easiest ways to ensure daily protection from COVID-19

Most of us continue to practice social distancing and while vaccination campaigns are going strong to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (if you haven't gotten a vaccination card protector, you might want to get one now). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask recommendations and suggests wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well. The CDC also recommends people use respirators such as N95s and KN95s, but to reserve surgical N95 masks for healthcare settings.

The CDC recommends making sure your mask does not have any gaps along the edges or around the nose -- a mask with a nose helps close those gaps. That extra moveable piece can prevent your mask from shifting out of place, and ensure proper protection against COVID-19.

Nose wires can also help keep the shape of a reusable face mask to enable smooth breathing, especially during activities like biking or running. It also prevents hot air from escaping around your nose, helping to prevent foggy glasses. 

Shop ET Style's picks of the best reusable face masks with nose wires below. 

N95 Masks

ZYB11 N95 respirator 20 Pack - NIOSH Certified
ZYB11 N95 respirator 20 Pack - NIOSH Certified
Amazon
ZYB11 N95 respirator 20 Pack - NIOSH Certified
This NIOSH Certified disposable N95 mask has elastic head straps (not ear loops) and adjustable nose clip for a customizable facial fit for a secured seal.
$27
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Bona Fide
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.)
$45 FOR 20
HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators
HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators
Amazon
HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirators
We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. 
$62 FOR A PACK OF 35
Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator
Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator
Amazon
Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator
The soft cotton exterior of this N95 face mask makes it perfect for extended wear, so you can stay comfortable and safe all day long.
$37

KN95 Masks

WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask 25 Pack, 5-Layers Mask Protection
WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask 25 Pack, 5-Layers Mask Protection
Amazon
WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask 25 Pack, 5-Layers Mask Protection
Snug, comfy and colorful, this KN95 face mask helps protect against respiratory droplets when you're out and about. 
$50$29
Lement KN95 Face Mask
KN95 Face Mask Black
Amazon
Lement KN95 Face Mask
Tired of the white KN95 face mask? If so, grab a 25-pack of black masks.
$49$29
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask
The KN95 face masks are made with a 5-Ply Protective Layer to offer more protection than the standard 3-ply face mask.
$43$22
Wanwane 50PCS KN95 Face Mask
Wanwane 50PCS KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
Wanwane 50PCS KN95 Face Mask
This KN95 mask is a best seller on Amazon.
$43$38
KN95 Mask for Kids
KN95 Mask for Kids
Amazon
KN95 Mask for Kids
Whether you're traveling for the holidays or you have spring break plans, make sure your kids are properly equipped with disposable Kn95 masks that fit. These come in a pack of 20. 
$37$23

KN94 Masks

Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Amazon
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Some find the KF94 masks with 94% filtration efficiency to have a more comfortable design than KN95 masks.
$15 FOR A PACK OF 100
Rmaytiked Kids 4-Ply KF94 Masks
Rmaytiked Kids 4-Ply KF94 Masks
Amazon
Rmaytiked Kids 4-Ply KF94 Masks
These adorable bear masks are KF94 masks with 4-layer protection in the fish mouth style. 
$30
Assacalynn KF94 Mask Individually Wrapped
Assacalynn KF94 Mask Individually Wrapped
Amazon
Assacalynn KF94 Mask Individually Wrapped
Most of us could use a bit more fun colors in our lives. These KF94 masks come in sizes large and small. 
$35
KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
Amazon
KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
Made in Korea, this KF94 mask uses a 4-ply filtration system with structured, non-woven fabrics for a safe and breathable experience.
$33
LOGAO KF94 Disposable Fish Mouth Four-Layer Protective Mask
LOGAO KF94 Disposable Fish Mouth Four-Layer Protective Mask
Amazon
LOGAO KF94 Disposable Fish Mouth Four-Layer Protective Mask
These kids' KF94 masks have cute patterns on top of four-layer protection. 
$30
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
Amazon
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
If you like the fit of disposable KF94 masks, these Floral Face Masks have a touch of style. These come in a pack of 50. 
$20$18

Fabric Masks 

OxGord Face Mask - 50 Disposable Ear-Loop Masks
OxGord Face Mask - 50 Disposable Ear-Loop Masks
Amazon
OxGord Face Mask - 50 Disposable Ear-Loop Masks
When in need, even the disposable face masks can be reused. At this price point, doesn't hurt to add a box to your cart.
$16$10
Vida Protective Face Mask
Vida Protective Face Mask
Vida
Vida Protective Face Mask
This cloth mask includes a filter pocket and one 99% filtration filter to block up to 99% of airborne particulates and has adjustable ear loops.
$10
PALE MALE BOX Fabric Face Masks - 3 Pack
PALE MALE BOX Fabric Face Masks
Amazon
PALE MALE BOX Fabric Face Masks - 3 Pack
These face masks come in a variety of colors. 
$7
Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
This unisex PPE mask comes in an assortment of stylish signature prints.
$28
Kenneth Cole Premium Cotton Face Mask for Adults - 3-Pack
Kenneth Cole Reaction Premium Cotton Face Mask for Adults - 3-Pack
Kenneth Cole Reaction
Kenneth Cole Premium Cotton Face Mask for Adults - 3-Pack
Kenneth Cole's mask has multiple layers of super-soft cotton treated for small particle filtration and have an antimicrobial finish to help block respiratory droplets. 
$36
Rendall Co. Ace Mask
Rendall Co. Ace Mask
Rendall Co.
Rendall Co. Ace Mask
Perfect for quick errands, the Ace combines a premium full-coverage mask with elastic ear loops.
$19
Mask By Design Washable Face Mask
Washable Face Mask
Amazon
Mask By Design Washable Face Mask
These masks are super comfortable for everyday use. 
$10
Athleta Everyday Non Medical Face Masks - 5 Pack
Everyday Non Medical Face Masks Five Pack
Athleta
Athleta Everyday Non Medical Face Masks - 5 Pack
These masks include a lightweight outer layer and two inner layers of soft, breathable cotton. 
$25
Kitsbow Wake ProTech Reusable Face Mask
Kitsbow Wake ProTech Reusable Face Mask
Kitsbow
Kitsbow Wake ProTech Reusable Face Mask
Front line workers and veterans receive a 20% discount.
$30
NxTStop Travleisure 3-Layer Cotton Face Mask
Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 12.12.26 PM.png
NxTStop
NxTStop Travleisure 3-Layer Cotton Face Mask
This mask is soft and breathable while effectively holding the mask away from your mouth. 
$12
Traveleisure Face Mask
TRAVLEISURE FACE MASKS
Amazon
Traveleisure Face Mask
A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has 3,500 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need.
$10
Hanes Cotton Face Coverings - Set of 10
Hanes Cotton Face Coverings - Set of 10
QVC
Hanes Cotton Face Coverings - Set of 10
Hanes is known for comfortable cotton underwear, so it's no surprise they make a great cloth face mask with a comfortable fit to protect you from dust and airborne particles. They have an adjustable nose bridge and if you're feeling creative, you can tie-dye these masks or dye them any color you like.
$14$7

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- KN95, Athleta and More

The Best Protective Face Masks for Kids

Face Masks Loved by J.Lo and Bella Hadid Are Perfect for Everyday Use

Where to Get N95, KN95 and KF94 Face Masks for COVID-19 Protection

The Best Deals on Face Masks Celebs Keep Wearing: N95, KN95 and More

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online