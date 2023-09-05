Best Lists

The Best N95 and KN95 Face Masks to Protect You Against COVID-19

Face Masks for Family
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 12:24 PM PDT, September 5, 2023

Stay safe out there with the increase of the new COVID-19 variant while using these highly protective face masks.

Healthcare experts are Americans once again to consider wearing face masks while in public with the surge of COVID-19 cases.

In the past the "tripledemic" was the latest call for masks stemming from the increase in COVID-19 cases, RSV, and Influenza transmission. This time, the health experts are raising concern over the new variant. With no end in sight, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety and choose the right face masks for this situation.

Just as they did last year with COVID, public health authorities recommend steering away from cloth masks and switching to masks with air filtration systems while the smoke and haze persists. This is a prime time to stock up on some durable, protective masks — especially if you'll need to navigate any upcoming travels this fall and winter. If you're still feeling unsure about restrictions and the best mask recommendations, you can look through the CDC-approved list of masks and how to find them.

And if you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices and are in need of some masks that are equal parts practical and protective, ET has compiled a list of our favorite N95 and KN95 mask options to buy online for protection against this wildfire smoke. Shop our picks below.

Best N95 Masks to Protect Against COVID-19

3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95

3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95
Amazon

3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95

Though this N95 mask was intended for professional use to keep out sawdust, sand and smoke, it's 95% filtration efficiency makes this disposable mask a great choice for protecting your face against the wildfire smoke.

 

$26 $11

20 Masks

Shop Now

BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask

BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask
Amazon

BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask

We love the breathability and maximum protection of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. 

$20 $17

10 Masks

Shop Now

Fangtian NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective N95 Mask

Fangtian NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective N95 Mask
Amazon

Fangtian NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective N95 Mask

This N95 face mask is made with non-woven melt-blown material to make sure you're getting the most efficient filtration for infection control.

 

$26 $16

10 Masks

Shop Now

MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband

MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband
Amazon

MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband

We know that safety is of the utmost importance, and with this masks's ultra sonic seals for optimal respiratory protection from airborne particles.

$16 $9

10 Masks

Shop Now

Harley Commodity N95 Masks

Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Bona Fide

Harley Commodity N95 Masks

N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, these are NIOSH approved n95 masks and Bona Fide is an authorized distributor.)

$19 $15

20 Masks

Shop Now

Best KN95 Masks to Protect Against COVID-19

MASKC KN95 Face Masks

MASKC KN95 Face Masks
MASKC

MASKC KN95 Face Masks

MASKC masks are beloved by celebrities and for good reason: they're stylish and much better at COVID-19 prevention than a fabric mask. With breathable construction, these 3-dimensional respirator masks block droplets and airborne particles with 95% bacterial filtration efficiency.

 

$39

10 Masks

Shop Now

FDA Listed High Protection KN95 Mask

FDA Listed High Protection KN95 Mask
VIDA

FDA Listed High Protection KN95 Mask

Manufactured in an FDA Registered facility, these masks are breathable, recyclable, and are available in both adult and kid sizes. More colors include Coral, Denim, Blush, Seafoam, and Lavender. 

$25

10 Masks

Shop Now

Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask

Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Masks

Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask

Get masks made at the new KN95 standard with upgraded breathability with this Powecom KN95 disposable respirator mask from Bona Fide Masks.

$13

10 Masks

Shop Now

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask
Amazon

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask

Tired of your mask constantly falling down and exposing your nose? This 5-ply KN95 mask has all the filtration benefits, but it also has a fixed metal nose clip to ensure that it stays on for a safe and wearable fit. 

$22

20 Masks

Shop Now

ChiSip KN95 Face Mask, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks

ChiSip KN95 Face Mask, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks
Amazon

ChiSip KN95 Face Mask, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks

These breathable KN95 face masks are made of two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of fabric and one layer of hot air cotton. Plus, the inside is skin-friendly and made to absorb moisture from your breath to help facilitate easy and healthy breathing at all times. 

$14 $11

20 Masks

Shop Now

barrière Tie-Dye KN95 Masks

barrière Tie-Dye KN95 Masks
barrière

barrière Tie-Dye KN95 Masks

5 individually sealed KN95 masks that feature an aluminum nose piece for a more secure fit. 

$20

5 Masks

Buy Now

