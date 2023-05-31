Shopping

The Best Air Purifiers on Amazon to Combat Allergy Season — Shop Honeywell, Dyson, Bissell and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Early Prime Day Air Purifier Deals
Amazon

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifier while allergy season persists. With the pollen count higher than previous years, so now is a good time to think about improving your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with incredible Amazon deals right now. 

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now on Amazon to help you breathe easier and keep your home clean. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space. 

Shop the best Amazon air purifiers available right now for filtered and clean air this summer and all year long. And, be sure to check out the best cleaning supplies to get through your spring cleaning checklist. 

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01
Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01

The TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. The adjustable oscillation projects the purified air around the whole room.

$400$300
Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier
Levoit Vital100 Air Purifier
Amazon
Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier

Clear the air of allergens, smoke, dust and pollen with the touch of a button. The Levoit Vital 100's compact design makes it perfect for your bedroom, living room, kitchen or any large space. 

$120$108
GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier
GermGuardian AC5250PT 5-in-1 Air Purifier
Amazon
GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier

The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home. 

$265$125
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Amazon
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter

Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens. 

$90$68
Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07
Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07
Dyson
Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07

With the hotter days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the room. 

$590$470
Afloia Air Purifier
Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon
Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour in 220sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$100$56
WITH COUPON
Levoit Air Purifier
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Amazon
Levoit Air Purifier

The pollen count seemingly increases each year, so if there's any chance pollen could be an issue, this sleek air purifier can take care of it.

$100$90
BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier
BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier
Amazon
BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier

Suitable for the living room, the air purifier removes airborne allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from wildfires, cooking, and smoking. 

$180
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Amazon
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier

The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter.

$230$193
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
ROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
Amazon
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

A compact and easy to use air purifier that features an UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice. 

$130$97
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier

Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has 4 air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.

$270$194
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier
Amazon
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier

The compact Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier is perfect for smaller spaces and provides top-notch air purification with its 3-stage filtration. 

$50$40
BISSELL air280 Smart Purifier
BISSELL air280 Smart Purifier
Amazon
BISSELL air280 Smart Purifier

Specifically designed for homeowners with large homes, this air purifier captures large and fine particles and odors from their homes, pets, and VOCs with pre-filters, activated carbon filters, and HEPA filters.

$260
Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Amazon
Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other toxic particles within the home.

$90$80
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier

Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined — an extremely accurate filter life you can always count on.

$110$100

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Amazon Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale Right Now

The Best Dyson Memorial Day Deals You Can Still Shop Now: Save Up to $250 on Vacuums and Air Purifiers

The Best Air Conditioner Unit Deals to Keep Cool This Summer

Costco Deal: Get a $30 Gift Card When You Sign Up for a New Membership

The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials You Can Still Shop Now

Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative

Samsung's Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Nearly 50% Off Right Now

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help You Spring Clean With Ease

Amazon's Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras Are Up to 40% Off Right Now

Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day

Save Up to 30% On Top-Rated Dyson Vacuums and Fans at Wayfair