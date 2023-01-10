WHO Recommends Masks on Long Flights as COVID Variant Spreads — Get The Best Face Masks for Planes
Given the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19's rapid spread across the U.S., countries should consider recommending passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said in a press briefing today.
Despite a federal court decision overturning the federal mask mandate in April 2022 and the TSA no longer requiring masks on flights, the WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood said passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights. "This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread COVID-19 transmission."
XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible Omicron subvariant that has been detected so far yet it is still unknown whether it is more dangerous. Regardless of vax status, opting for a more "protective" disposable mask like a N95 mask, KN95 mask or KF94 mask could help prevent you from getting COVID while traveling.
To help you find the most flight-friendly face masks, ET has pulled together some of the best options below. And if you're getting ready for your next trip abroad, it's a good idea to stock up on a couple of these FDA-approved COVID-19 rapid tests in stock at Amazon now.
This KN95 face mask from MASKC is in high demand — celebs like Jennifer Garner and J.Lo wear them — most are sold out, but you can still get this pack of 10.
Snug, comfy and colorful, this KN95 face mask helps protect against respiratory droplets when you're out and about.
We love the breathability and maximum protection of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected.
According to the Bona Fide Masks website, the Powecom KN95 mask provides 95% or greater filtration of particles like bacteria, viruses, pollution particles, and pollen, etc. They're made of multiple filtration layers of polypropylene and electrostatic cotton, they come in both ear loop and headband models.
Bona Fide Masks makes KN95 masks for children which are 15% smaller than the standard size.
Some find the KF94 masks with 94% filtration efficiency to have a more comfortable design than KN95 masks.
This mask provides a minimum of "95% filtration efficiency of 0.3 micron particles," according to the retailer.
N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.)
If you like the fit of disposable KF94 masks, these Floral Face Masks have a touch of style. These come in a pack of 50.
