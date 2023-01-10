Shopping

WHO Recommends Masks on Long Flights as COVID Variant Spreads — Get The Best Face Masks for Planes

By ETonline Staff
Face Masks for Long-Haul Flights
Given the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19's rapid spread across the U.S., countries should consider recommending passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said in a press briefing today.

Despite a federal court decision overturning the federal mask mandate in April 2022 and the TSA no longer requiring masks on flights, the WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood said passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights. "This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread COVID-19 transmission." 

XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible Omicron subvariant that has been detected so far yet it is still unknown whether it is more dangerous. Regardless of vax status, opting for a more "protective" disposable mask like a N95 mask, KN95 mask or KF94 mask could help prevent you from getting COVID while traveling. 

To help you find the most flight-friendly face masks, ET has pulled together some of the best options below. And if you're getting ready for your next trip abroad, it's a good idea to stock up on a couple of these FDA-approved COVID-19 rapid tests in stock at Amazon now. 

MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Black KN95 Face Masks

This KN95 face mask from MASKC is in high demand — celebs like Jennifer Garner and J.Lo wear them — most are sold out, but you can still get this pack of 10. 

$39$15
10 PACK
AnanBros Adult KN95 Face Mask
AnanBros Adults KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
AnanBros Adult KN95 Face Mask

Snug, comfy and colorful, this KN95 face mask helps protect against respiratory droplets when you're out and about. 

$10
30 PACK
BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask
BNX N95 Mask Black NIOSH Certified MADE IN USA Particulate Respirator Protective Face Mask
Amazon
BNX NIOSH Certified N95 Respirator Mask

We love the breathability and maximum protection of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. 

$20$17
10 MASKS
Bona Fide White Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks White Powecom® KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Bona Fide Face Masks
Bona Fide White Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask

According to the Bona Fide Masks website, the Powecom KN95 mask provides 95% or greater filtration of particles like bacteria, viruses, pollution particles, and pollen, etc. They're made of multiple filtration layers of polypropylene and electrostatic cotton, they come in both ear loop and headband models.

$12 FOR 10
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM

Bona Fide Masks makes KN95 masks for children which are 15% smaller than the standard size. 

$13
10 PACK
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs
Amazon
Satrino KF94 Face Mask 100pcs

Some find the KF94 masks with 94% filtration efficiency to have a more comfortable design than KN95 masks.

$29
100 PACK
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Amazon
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator

This mask provides a minimum of "95% filtration efficiency of 0.3 micron particles," according to the retailer.

$86$30
50 PACK
Harley Commodity N95 Masks 20-pack
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Bona Fide
Harley Commodity N95 Masks 20-pack

N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.)

 

 

$19
20 PACK
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks
Amazon
KF94 Disposable Floral Face Masks

If you like the fit of disposable KF94 masks, these Floral Face Masks have a touch of style. These come in a pack of 50. 

$23$20
50 PACK

