Sales & Deals

The Samsonite Labor Day Luggage Sale Is Here — Save 30% On Suitcases, Duffles and Backpacks

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsonite Labor Day Sale
Samsonite

If you're preparing for an upcoming trip to get some last-minute sunshine before winter approaches, it's never been a better time to save big on quality luggage. Labor Day 2023 is just two weeks away and it's perfect for buying travel gear with top-rated travel brands always offering some of the biggest deals of the year. No matter the type of luggage you're looking for, whether it's a durable suitcase or a duffel bag for a long weekend, Samsonite's Labor Day luggage sale has officially started.

Shop the Samsonite Sale

Right now, the Samsonite Labor Day Sale is offering 30% off best-selling suitcases, duffles and backpacks — including hardside carry-ons and expandable spinners. Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions.

No code is needed to unlock the end-of-summer savings. Whether you’re heading out on a business trip, back to school, or spending a long weekend with family, Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler.

Adventure awaits and the Samsonite sale has everything you'll need for your next trip. Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals on Samsonite luggage for your next trip.

Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner
Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner

With integrated extras like a built-in TSA lock and USB port, this all-time travel essential bridges form and function flawlessly.

$200$140
Outline Pro Large Spinner
Outline Pro Large Spinner
Samsonite
Outline Pro Large Spinner

This smart and sleek piece is all systems go – while pulling out all the stops: from its molded trolley handle to easy-lift top and side grips, major touchpoints are treated with Sam-AMH technology to help keep hands clean.

    $279$196
    Freeform Carry-On Spinner
    Freeform Carry-On Spinner
    Samsonite
    Freeform Carry-On Spinner

    Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. 

    $200$140
    Freeform Medium Spinner
    Freeform Medium Spinner
    Samsonite
    Freeform Medium Spinner

    With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride.

    $240$168
    Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
    Freeform Large Spinner
    Samsonite
    Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

    Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. 

    $280$196
    Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
    Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
    Samsonite
    Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

    The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

      $190$133
      Novaire 2 Piece Set
      Novaire 2 Piece Set
      Samsonite
      Novaire 2 Piece Set

      If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

      $450$315
      Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle
      Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle
      Samsonite
      Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

      The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment.

        $200$140
        Business Slim Backpack
        Business Slim Backpack
        Samsonite
        Business Slim Backpack

        Save 30% on an everyday leather backpack designed to cover business and life needs.

          $150$105
          Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
          Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
          Samsonite
          Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner

          The Winfield 2 hard is perfect for your Labor Day travels. The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded New York City streets with ease.

          $210$147
          Novaire Carry-On Spinner
          Novaire Carry-On Spinner
          Samsonite
          Novaire Carry-On Spinner

          Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you to your Independence Day celebration. 

          $230$161
          Theorym Carry-On Spinner
          Theorym Carry-On Spinner
          Samsonite
          Theorym Carry-On Spinner

          The Theorym featyres a ZipWash™ Removable Lining-Refresh your suitcase after a long July Fourth trip and extend the life of your investment, a removable USB charging pouch, and a custom designed TPR membrane top provides a comfortable grip. 

          $250$175
          Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
          Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
          Samsonite
          Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

          The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.

          $300$210

          The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

          RELATED CONTENT:

          Away's Fan-Favorite Luggage Is Up to 35% Off for Labor Day

          The Best Luggage Deals at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Getaway

          What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Travel 2023

          The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Away, Samsonite, Monos and More

          The Best Carry-On Luggage and Travel Bags of 2023

          Travel Like a Pro: Apple AirTags Are on Sale Now