If you're preparing for an upcoming trip to get some last-minute sunshine before winter approaches, it's never been a better time to save big on quality luggage. Labor Day 2023 is just two weeks away and it's perfect for buying travel gear with top-rated travel brands always offering some of the biggest deals of the year. No matter the type of luggage you're looking for, whether it's a durable suitcase or a duffel bag for a long weekend, Samsonite's Labor Day luggage sale has officially started.

Right now, the Samsonite Labor Day Sale is offering 30% off best-selling suitcases, duffles and backpacks — including hardside carry-ons and expandable spinners. Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions.

No code is needed to unlock the end-of-summer savings. Whether you’re heading out on a business trip, back to school, or spending a long weekend with family, Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler.

Adventure awaits and the Samsonite sale has everything you'll need for your next trip. Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals on Samsonite luggage for your next trip.

Outline Pro Large Spinner Samsonite Outline Pro Large Spinner This smart and sleek piece is all systems go – while pulling out all the stops: from its molded trolley handle to easy-lift top and side grips, major touchpoints are treated with Sam-AMH technology to help keep hands clean. $279 $196 Shop Now

Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. $200 $140 Shop Now

Freeform Medium Spinner Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride. $240 $168 Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. $280 $196 Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $133 Shop Now

Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $450 $315 Shop Now

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle Samsonite Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment. $200 $140 Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner The Winfield 2 hard is perfect for your Labor Day travels. The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded New York City streets with ease. $210 $147 Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Novaire Carry-On Spinner Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you to your Independence Day celebration. $230 $161 Shop Now

Theorym Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Theorym Carry-On Spinner The Theorym featyres a ZipWash™ Removable Lining-Refresh your suitcase after a long July Fourth trip and extend the life of your investment, a removable USB charging pouch, and a custom designed TPR membrane top provides a comfortable grip. $250 $175 Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system. $300 $210 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

