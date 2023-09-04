Away is hosting its first-ever Labor Day sale today with can't-miss discounts. Because Away is always ranked among the best luggage brands, finding a deep discount on the premium luggage brand is rare, so you won't want to miss these Labor Day deals on carry-on suitcases, checked luggage and more travel bags. If you’ve been considering upgrading your travel gear, now’s the time.

Shop the Away Labor Day Sale

For one last day today, travelers can save up to 35% on Away luggage, including best-selling Original suitcases. Just in time for getting back to school and starting to prepare for getaways this fall, the Away Labor Day sale is also offering discounts on backpacks, duffles and belt bags.

Aside from stylish colors, Away suitcases are known for their high-quality, polycarbonate shells and functional design that are perfect for anyone who's ready to get on the move. Usually, these pieces are an investment, so this Labor Day sale is your best chance to score high-performance travel accessories at bargain prices.

Ahead, shop the best Labor Day 2023 luggage deals from the Away sale before they're gone for good tomorrow.

The Original Large Away The Original Large This is the biggest suitcase size Away offers. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $375 $318 Shop Now

The Daily Carry-On with Pocket Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket Get everything you’d want in a rolling laptop bag, and more. Its exterior pocket is designed to stash the items most important to you when you travel, with a secure spot for boarding passes and a 13" laptop sleeve. $245 $208 Shop Now

Away F.A.R Duffle 55L Away Away F.A.R Duffle 55L Lightweight and high-strength, Away's 55L travel duffle holds a week’s worth of gear with a unique compression system that helps you pack more in. $170 $93 Shop Now

F.A.R Duffle 70L Away F.A.R Duffle 70L This large travel duffle holds a checked suitcase amount of gear for week-long-plus excursions. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this bag features convertible padded straps that allow you to conveniently transport the duffle like a backpack for longer distances. $190 $104 Shop Now

The Front Pocket Backpack Away The Front Pocket Backpack Made with water-resistant nylon, Away's backpack includes a spacious front zipper pocket for even more storage on the go. Its interior features a padded 15" laptop pocket with a magnetic locking zipper for security. $195 $146 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 and more of the best Labor Day luggage deals available now.

