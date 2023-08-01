Away Luggage Relaunches Their Classic Suitcases in New Colors

The school year is right around the corner, so if you need a relaxing getaway beforehand to unwind or are planning an exciting trip during fall break, you'll need some luggage to pack your travel essentials. With perfect timing, beloved Away Luggage has relaunched its Classic Suitcase line in gorgeous new hues and with increased sustainability.

Shop Away's New Luggage

After quickly becoming a viral internet sensation due to its innovative features and streamlined function, Away is a go-to luggage brand for many frequent travelers. With the new collection, released today, August 1, Away has upgraded the fan-favorite Classic Suitcases with even more revolutionary features. With an underside grab handle to gather your suitcase off the conveyor belt, a color-matching interior and luggage tag for a sleeker look and an updated trolley system, we won't be surprised if these relaunched suitcases sell out fast. Some of the new colors, like Wave, a vivid blue, and Salt, a pearly white, even come with a glossy finish, not the signature matte finish we've come to know and love from Away.

Along with these suitcase enhancements, Away is adding a brand new option to their Classic Suitcase line: The Trunk. The Trunk comes with extra capacity, a slimmer lid and a deeper compartment space for all your long journeys. It also has numerous interior pockets to get the most out of your packing.

Not only is Away giving customers extra options to fit their style, but these newly enhanced suitcases are also more sustainable. Using more recycled materials and improving design and manufacturing techniques with sustainability in mind, these suitcases now have a lesser impact on our environment so you can feel good about your purchase. Below, check out the gorgeous new colors from Away's newly relaunched Class Suitcase line.

The Carry-On Away The Carry-On All of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression — are now more improved. The Carry-On is the perfect size if you don't want to check a bag. $335 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On This hard-side suitcase has more space than your average carry-on, which is ideal for those last-minute items. Get this upgraded option, available in 10 different colors. $335 Shop Now

The Medium Away The Medium The lightweight Medium suitcase is a checked bag built to last thanks to a durable and flexible hard shell. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $385 Shop Now

The Large Away The Large Previously Away's biggest suitcase, The Large, is a great checked bag for those longer trips. Lightweight, yet reliable, this suitcase can fit outfits for two weeks or more with its interior compression system. $435 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 15 Best Diaper Bags for Summer 2023

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Travel Bags of 2023

Herschel Sale: Get 30% Off Their Classic Backpacks and Bags

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Summer Vacations

Meghan Markle’s Effortless Linen Dress Is On Sale Now

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is Up to 25% Off Right Now

The 31 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop This Summer