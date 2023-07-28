Sales & Deals

The Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop This Summer: Save on Home Decor, Kitchenware, Clothing & Tech

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Outlet Store Deals
There are so many amazing deals on Amazon, but did you know that the retailer has a section called Amazon Outlet? The curated page features select markdowns and overstocks across categories, including home decor, kitchenwareclothing and electronics. 

The page is brimming with low prices you don't want to miss, and to ensure you score the best deals, ET has scoured the page to gather all of the best products from the Amazon Outlet Store. It's the perfect place to shop and there are tons of Prime Day and Black Friday-level deals that you won't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a new blender to whip up fresh smoothies, bedding to keep cozy at night or wireless headphones to enjoy music on the go, Amazon's Outlet is offering deep discounts on many categories and you can save right now.

Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Amazon Outlet Store.

Best Amazon Outlet Home Deals

Cathay Home Comforter Set
Cathay Home Comforter Set
Amazon
Cathay Home Comforter Set

Looking to upgrade your bedding this summer? The Cathay Home Comforter Set features a micromink texture and reverses to a soft Sherpa back to keep you cozy and comfortable all night.

$85$36
Softlife Rug for Bedroom
Softlife Rug for Bedroom
Amazon
Softlife Rug for Bedroom

This super-soft area rug will warm up any space — bedrooms, living rooms, home offices and more. 

$30$18
WITH COUPON
Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon
Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Experience personalized comfort with this gel-infused memory foam mattress topper that conform to your curves for a cozy sleep. Whether you pair it with a mattress topper cover or order it alone, this CertiPUR certified topper revitalizes your mattress, extends its lifespan, and guarantees high-quality rest.

$70$54
YIOU Air Purifier
YIOU Air Purifier for Home
Amazon
YIOU Air Purifier

The YIOU Air Purifier is designed with a 3-stage enhanced filtration system and can cool up to 269 square feet.

$56$51
Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows
Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows
Amazon
Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows

These silky throw pillow covers come in 30 different colorways to match any style.

$18$14
SMUG Store Ergonomic Desk Chair
SMUG Store Ergonomic Desk Chair
Amazon
SMUG Store Ergonomic Desk Chair

This mesh office chair is designed with a breathable mesh back and thick cushioning to provide comfortable support.

$102$51
NeuType 32 inch Round Mirror
NeuType 32 inch Round Mirror
Amazon
NeuType 32 inch Round Mirror

This sleek round mirror adds the perfect simple touch to any space in your home. 

$80$76

Best Amazon Outlet Kitchen Deals

Aroma Housewares Rice & Grain Cooker Slow Cook
Aroma Housewares Rice & Grain Cooker Slow Cook
Amazon
Aroma Housewares Rice & Grain Cooker Slow Cook

The Aroma Housewares Rice & Grain Cooker Slow Cook allows you to cook steamed veggies, white rice, brown rice, oatmeal and risotto all with one appliance. 

$59$52
Oster Blender and Food Processor Combo
Oster Blender and Food Processor Combo
Amazon
Oster Blender and Food Processor Combo

The Oster Blender and Food Processor Combo is designed with Dual Direction Blade Technology to power through tough ingredients and prevent jamming.

$140$126
Farberware Pro 2 Can Opener
Farberware Pro 2 Can Opener
Amazon
Farberware Pro 2 Can Opener

Your kitchen cabinet is not complete without having a can opener. 

$13$11
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler
Amazon
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler

If you start your mornings in a rush and don’t have time to prepare your iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds. It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly into your HyperChiller.

$25$15
T-fal Nonstick Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan
T-fal Nonstick Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan
Amazon
T-fal Nonstick Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan

Create delicious meals like a pro with this pan. Plus, this pan is over 30% off! 

$60$41
BELLA 4 Slice Toaster
BELLA 4 Slice Toaster
Amazon
BELLA 4 Slice Toaster

Elevate your breakfast game with the BELLA 4 Slice Toaster that features temperature control and 6 different browning options. 

$45$37
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Amazon
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven

Cook up something special with this versatile digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities will allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance. 

$150$92
Norpro Nonstick Stuffed Pancake Pan
Norpro Nonstick Stuffed Pancake Pan
Amazon
Norpro Nonstick Stuffed Pancake Pan

You can make those bite size pancakes right in your home.

$28$25

Best Amazon Outlet Clothing Deals

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Twirl into the summer season in this tiered tent maxi — available in sixteen pretty colors.

$60$36
adidas Women's Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker
adidas Women's Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker
Amazon
adidas Women's Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker

Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker.

$65$42
Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Short
Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Short
Amazon
Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Short

You don't want to miss this deal on Volcom's relaxed fit shorts. These are perfect for everyday wear over the summer.

$50$27
ASTR The Label Women's Maritza Dress
ASTR The Label Women's Maritza Dress
Amazon
ASTR The Label Women's Maritza Dress

This breezy ASTR The Label dress is perfect to pair with strappy sandals or block heels for an outdoor brunch or sunset dinner.

$138$99
HUE Women's Ultra Leggings
HUE Women's Ultra Leggings
Amazon
HUE Women's Ultra Leggings

Whether you're working out or relaxing indoors, these super-soft cotton leggings are a wardrobe staple. 

$40$23
adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top
adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top
Amazon
adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top

Adidas's classic 3-Stripe look down the sleeves and regular fit makes this jacket a sporty, versatile option to wear on cooler days. 

$55$40
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper

These slippers have memory foam cushion that adds support to your feet. 

$29$17
Zattcas Women 2023 Summer Floral Long Dress
Zattcas Women 2023 Summer Floral Long Dress
Amazon
Zattcas Women 2023 Summer Floral Long Dress

With various different colors to choose from, this floral maxi dress can be worn to summer brunches, dinner parties and more. 

$50$20
WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants
Men's Fleece Sweatpants
Amazon
WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants

These Classic fleece sweatpants are comfortable at an affordable price and perfect for workouts or relaxing at home. 

$16$9

Best Amazon Outlet Tech Deals

Skullcandy Indy Fuel In-Ear Wireless Earbuds
Skullcandy Indy Fuel In-Ear Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Skullcandy Indy Fuel In-Ear Wireless Earbuds

Now save 70% on Skullcandy's Indy Fuel In-Ear Wireless Earbuds and listen to your favorite tunes on the go.

$100$30
innoAura Switch Accessories Kit
innoAura Switch Accessories Kit
Amazon
innoAura Switch Accessories Kit

Obsessed with Nintendo Switch? This kit has everything you need on-the-go. It comes with a carrying case, game cartridge case, thumb caps and screen protectors. 

$18$16
WITH COUPON
EDUPLINK Bluetooth Speaker
EDUPLINK Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
EDUPLINK Bluetooth Speaker

Take your music to the beach or pool with the EDUPLINK Bluetooth Speaker and enjoy your favorite songs for up to 30 hours. 

$80$36
WITH COUPON
Zosi 4K PoE Add On Camera
ZOSI 4K PoE Add On Camera
Amazon
Zosi 4K PoE Add On Camera

If you're looking to invest in a security camera for your home, the Zosi 4K PoE Add-On Camera is designed to detect people, vehicles and other outdoor motion events. 

$80$56
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Loop

If you're picking up this nifty Apple GPS tracker, add this sleek Apple AirTag leather loop case to cart while you're at it.

$39$21
ANINUALE Wireless Earbuds
ANINUALE Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
ANINUALE Wireless Earbuds

The ANINUALE Wireless Earbuds feature a unique earhook design so you don't have to worry about them slipping off while you're on the go. 

$30$21
TOWOND Projector Screen and Stand
TOWOND Projector Screen and Stand
Amazon
TOWOND Projector Screen and Stand

What's better than watching a movie under the summer stars? Now you can sit back, relax and enjoy your favorite movie with the TOWOND Projector Screen.

$80$68

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

