The Best Amazon Summer Fashion Finds to Add to Your Wardrobe: Shop Dresses, Sandals, Handbags and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Amazon Summer Fashion Finds
Getty Images

Move over the drab, dark colors of the colder months: Summer is almost here. Pops of color are now being found everywhere you look from flowering tulips to manicures and, of course, in our summer wardrobes. 

Amazon is welcoming the warmer season with its latest Summer Fashion Storefront filled with clothes and accessories that instantly bring on the sunshine. From Levi's denim shorts to celeb-loved handbags and more fashion essentials starting at just $10, Amazon could literally be your one-stop shop this summer. 

Shop Amazon Summer Fashion

Everyone wants to show up to their summer vacation in their best outfits and favorite bathing suits and luckily Amazon's hub has trendy, affordable fashion year-round. Whether you're searching for the perfect outfit for your next getaway, a lightweight summer wedding guest dress or just everyday warm-weather attire, you'll find it in Amazon's selection of summer fashion.

Whether you need a new pair of high-heeled sandals, classic Ray-Ban aviators, tiered maxi dresses, or a tote bag to take everywhere more, we've gathered the best summer fashion finds on Amazon that you'll want to wear long after summer is over. Ahead, shop our picks for the most stylish pieces on Amazon for Summer 2023. 

Best Summer Dresses on Amazon

Warm temperatures are finally giving many of us our long-awaited first taste of summer — and signaling that it's time to break out those sunny day staples like dresses.This year we are seeing lots of ruffled hemlines and flowy styles that actually look both comfortable and flattering.

Billabong Tomboy Tank Dress
Billabong Tomboy Tank Dress
Amazon
Billabong Tomboy Tank Dress

Slip into something a little sexier this summer with this Tank Dress from Billabong — crafted with a breathable cotton fabric.

$50$28
Ouges V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Ouges V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Ouges V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets

With various different colors to choose from, you can wear this skater dress to brunch with your besties.

$37$31
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Amazon
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of summer — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).

$46$41
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Slinky, sexy, and surprisingly comfortable, a slip dress is a summer must-have. This pick from Amazon’s The Drop comes in a rainbow of colors, and is infused with elastane for a bit of stretch.

$55
Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amazon
Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress

This casual short sleeve dress will keep you comfortable on warm summer days. Plus, it is the perfect dress to pack with you for your next summer getaway. 

$53$32
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

This boho-style ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any occasion. 

$58$45
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Twirl into the summer season in this tiered tent maxi — available in eight pretty colors.

$60$33

Best Pants and Shorts for Summer

Shorts, denim, leggings and skirts, there are so many options to mix and match with this summer. 

BTFBM Floral High Waisted Ruffle Short
BTFBM Floral High Waisted Ruffle Short
Amazon
BTFBM Floral High Waisted Ruffle Short

Drawstring shorts that feel so soft and comfy on. Style with a fitted top and white sneakers. 

$26
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for summer. 

 

$60$50
Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans. Brighten up your summer wardrobe with a pair of white jeans.

$98
SUUKSESS Women Contour Seamless Booty Butt Lift Shorts
SUUKSESS Women Contour Seamless Booty Butt Lift Shorts
Amazon
SUUKSESS Women Contour Seamless Booty Butt Lift Shorts
$29$20
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant

These striped linen pants are perfect to pair with flat sandals or white sneakers for any summer occasion. 

$36
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts

Mom jeans are in and so are mom shorts. These 100% cotton shorts are a summer staple. 

$60$30
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets

Not only are these flared yoga pants are made from breathable, moisture wicking fabric but they also have two hidden pockets, perfect for a teen on the go.

$50$24
Best Summer Shoes and Sandals on Amazon

We've found the heeled sandals you'll want to wear out on the warm evenings, the comfy slippers you'll want to put on once you're home and everything in between.

Crocs Classic Platform Clog
Crocs Women's Classic Platform Clog
Amazon
Crocs Classic Platform Clog

Step into summer with Crocs Classic Platform Clogs that give you extra height and comfort all at once. 

$60$45
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals
Amazon
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals

Celebs like Reese Witherspoon are loving the braided block heel sandal look for summer.

$33
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal
Amazon
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal

These casual and colorful sandals offer great traction and grip for long distance walking, hiking and any water sports. Enjoy footbed support for all-day comfort. 

$43$27
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
Amazon
Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes.

$55$37
Funkymonkey Double Buckle Comfort Slides
FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides
Amazon
Funkymonkey Double Buckle Comfort Slides

These waterproof buckle flat sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$25
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
Amazon
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal

These faux-snake print block heeled mule sandals can dress up any spring look, especially when you get them in the lime green shade. 

$50

Best Accessories for Summer

Keep the brighter sun of summer at bay with sunglasses and hats. We even found some super cute bags that you'll want to tote around with you to keep all your essentials nearby.

Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings

These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.

$37$33
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
Amazon
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Loved for its distinct minimalist ’90s vibe, the croissant-shaped hobo bag was seen on Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and Megan Fox.

$80$68
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag
Amazon
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag

This might just be the chicest beach bag we've ever seen — perfect for any poolside antics, too.

$35
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

A classic pair of sunglasses from Ray-Ban that will never go out style. Score this deal now ahead of summer, while supplies last.

$151
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat
Amazon
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat

This stylish straw hat offers a comfortable and breathable fit, making it perfect to wear on sunny days. 

$30$25
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag
Amazon
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag

Treat your beach and pool wardrobe to a darling color pop this spring with this Turkish Cotton tote.

$30$28
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Dress up any summer outfit with a structured pair of Ray-Ban sunnies.

$213$170

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

