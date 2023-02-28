In preparation for spring break getaways, we're planning vacations to warmer destinations - and that calls for a new swimsuit. There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type. Curvy women, women with broad shoulders, small hips, or women with big waists can find a flattering swimsuit for their body shape. You're looking for a suit that has adjustable straps and provides tummy control. Or, if you already have a bikini top, you want it to match your bikini bottom, high waisted bottom, swim shorts, or trunks.

ET has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish bathing suit options to choose from this spring. Browse bikini bottoms, bikini tops with extra support, tankinis and one-piece swimming suits made from recycled material from brands we love like Summersalt, Monday Swimwear, LIVELY and Swimsuits For All.

Whether it's time for a new top or a matching bikini set, shop the best swimsuits to wear for your next spring break adventure.

Best Swimsuits for Spring 2023

Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis Summersalt Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis The ruffled sleeves and cut of this bathing suit are just right. It doesn't dig into your skin, so you'll feel confident in and out of the water. $95 Shop Now

Diva Halter High Waist Bikini Set Swimsuits for All Diva Halter High Waist Bikini Set This halter tankini is everything we want from the twee aesthetic. Perfect for a larger bust, the top has wide straps for full support up top and the ultra-high waist accentuates all your curves for beach body positivity. $99 $50 Shop Now

Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame. $130 $78 Shop Now

