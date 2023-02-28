Shopping

The 15 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Break Adventure: J.Crew, Athleta, Swimsuits For All and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
eloquii swimsuit
Eloquii

In preparation for spring break getaways, we're planning vacations to warmer destinations - and that calls for a new swimsuit. There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type. Curvy women, women with broad shoulders, small hips, or women with big waists can find a flattering swimsuit for their body shape. You're looking for a suit that has adjustable straps and provides tummy control. Or, if you already have a bikini top, you want it to match your bikini bottom, high waisted bottom, swim shorts, or trunks.

ET has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish bathing suit options to choose from this spring. Browse bikini bottoms, bikini tops with extra support, tankinis and one-piece swimming suits made from recycled material from brands we love like Summersalt, Monday Swimwear, LIVELY and Swimsuits For All. 

Whether it's time for a new top or a matching bikini set, shop the best swimsuits to wear for your next spring break adventure. 

Best Swimsuits for Spring 2023 

Monday Swimwear Sun Kissed Shimmer
Monday Swimwear Sun Kissed Shimmer
Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear Sun Kissed Shimmer

Glitter like a jewel in Monday Swimwear's classic triangle top and cheeky bottoms. Complete the look with the shimmering Cayman Skirt.

TOP: $79
BOTTOMS: $75
Left On Friday Pool Days Top & Hi Hi Bottom
Left On Friday Pool Days Top & Hi Hi Bottom
Left On Friday
Left On Friday Pool Days Top & Hi Hi Bottom

You can surf, workout and swim in the Pool Days Top. The Hi Hi Bottoms show off your legs while compressing your tummy.

TOP: $85
BOTTOMS: $85
Athleta Sun Shield One Piece Rashguard
Athleta Sun Shield One Piece Rashguard
Athleta
Athleta Sun Shield One Piece Rashguard

If you'll be snorkeling, paddleboarding or spending a lot of time under the sun, Athleta's one piece rashguard will give you added UPF coverage.

$119
Summersalt The Tie Backflip
Summersalt The Tie Backflip
Summersalt
Summersalt The Tie Backflip

The flirty tie straps give this one piece swimsuit from Summersalt a cute, feminine flair.

$125
J.Crew Heritage Swim Top & Skirt in Classic Gingham
J.Crew Heritage Swim Top & Skirt in Classic Gingham
J.Crew
J.Crew Heritage Swim Top & Skirt in Classic Gingham

Change up your swimsuit style this spring break by going back in time with this flattering gingham swim skirt and top from J.Crew.

$80TOP: $60
$90BOTTOMS: $67
Eloquii Convertible Ring Detail Bikini Top & Bottom
Eloquii Convertible Ring Detail Bikini Top & Bottom
Eloquii
Eloquii Convertible Ring Detail Bikini Top & Bottom

Eloquii has beautiful plus-sized swimsuits that are ultra flattering and ultra sexy.

TOP: $90
BOTTOMS: $80
Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis
Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis
Summersalt
Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis

The ruffled sleeves and cut of this bathing suit are just right. It doesn't dig into your skin, so you'll feel confident in and out of the water.

$95
LIVELY Ruched Plunge Bralette
LIVELY Ruched Plunge Bralette
LIVELY
LIVELY Ruched Plunge Bralette

Lively's '80s-inspired plunging tie-front silhouette is both flattering and supportive. The ruched texture and bright color is always ready for the beach. Get the bottoms to match and save when you bundle. 

$55
One Shoulder Loop Strap One Piece Swimsuit
Swimsuits For All One Shoulder Loop Strap One Piece Swimsuit
Swimsuits For All
One Shoulder Loop Strap One Piece Swimsuit

For a one shoulder style with a great fit, you need an adjustable strap — but this one takes it a step further with two adjustable straps for peace of mind. 

$98$78
Diva Halter High Waist Bikini Set
Swimsuits for All Diva Halter High Waist Bikini Set
Swimsuits for All
Diva Halter High Waist Bikini Set

This halter tankini is everything we want from the twee aesthetic. Perfect for a larger bust, the top has wide straps for full support up top and the ultra-high waist accentuates all your curves for beach body positivity. 

$99$50
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt
Solid & Striped the Nina Belt
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt

The Nina belted swimsuit from Solid & Striped is a staple in any spring and summer wardrobe. The one-and-done piece is one you can throw on at home and know you'll feel good in it at the beach. 

$218$153
Swimsuits For All Crochet Side Slit V-Neck Swimdress
Swimsuits For All Crochet Side Slit V-Neck Swimdress
Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All Crochet Side Slit V-Neck Swimdress

For tummy control, this swim dress is a great one piece swimsuit for the beach, pool or watching the kids run through the sprinkler.

$96
Zaful V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Set
Zaful V-Wire Padded Ribbed High Cut Cami Bikini Set Two Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Zaful V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Set

If you don't want to spend more than $30 on swimwear, Zaful, available on Amazon, has a ton of affordable, trendy options. 

$33$23
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set
Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set

It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame. 

$130$78
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suits Padded Monokinis
Walmart
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit

This monokini is priced just right for spring.

$19

 RELATED CONTENT:

Celeb-Loved Swimsuit Brand Frankies Bikinis Launches Spring 2023 Line

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok

Save $105 on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Alternative from Amazon

Meghan Markle’s Spring-Perfect Linen Dress Is On Sale Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Biker Shorts To Wear This Spring

Save 25% On Samsonite's Best-Selling Luggage Before Spring Break

Apple Watch Series 8 Returns to Record Low Price Ahead of Spring

Save Up to 50% On the New lululemon Running and Workout Shoes

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break

Save 20% On Olaplex Haircare Bestsellers to Repair Damaged Strands