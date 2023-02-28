The 15 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Break Adventure: J.Crew, Athleta, Swimsuits For All and More
In preparation for spring break getaways, we're planning vacations to warmer destinations - and that calls for a new swimsuit. There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type. Curvy women, women with broad shoulders, small hips, or women with big waists can find a flattering swimsuit for their body shape. You're looking for a suit that has adjustable straps and provides tummy control. Or, if you already have a bikini top, you want it to match your bikini bottom, high waisted bottom, swim shorts, or trunks.
ET has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish bathing suit options to choose from this spring. Browse bikini bottoms, bikini tops with extra support, tankinis and one-piece swimming suits made from recycled material from brands we love like Summersalt, Monday Swimwear, LIVELY and Swimsuits For All.
Whether it's time for a new top or a matching bikini set, shop the best swimsuits to wear for your next spring break adventure.
Best Swimsuits for Spring 2023
Glitter like a jewel in Monday Swimwear's classic triangle top and cheeky bottoms. Complete the look with the shimmering Cayman Skirt.
You can surf, workout and swim in the Pool Days Top. The Hi Hi Bottoms show off your legs while compressing your tummy.
If you'll be snorkeling, paddleboarding or spending a lot of time under the sun, Athleta's one piece rashguard will give you added UPF coverage.
The flirty tie straps give this one piece swimsuit from Summersalt a cute, feminine flair.
Change up your swimsuit style this spring break by going back in time with this flattering gingham swim skirt and top from J.Crew.
Eloquii has beautiful plus-sized swimsuits that are ultra flattering and ultra sexy.
The ruffled sleeves and cut of this bathing suit are just right. It doesn't dig into your skin, so you'll feel confident in and out of the water.
Lively's '80s-inspired plunging tie-front silhouette is both flattering and supportive. The ruched texture and bright color is always ready for the beach. Get the bottoms to match and save when you bundle.
For a one shoulder style with a great fit, you need an adjustable strap — but this one takes it a step further with two adjustable straps for peace of mind.
This halter tankini is everything we want from the twee aesthetic. Perfect for a larger bust, the top has wide straps for full support up top and the ultra-high waist accentuates all your curves for beach body positivity.
The Nina belted swimsuit from Solid & Striped is a staple in any spring and summer wardrobe. The one-and-done piece is one you can throw on at home and know you'll feel good in it at the beach.
For tummy control, this swim dress is a great one piece swimsuit for the beach, pool or watching the kids run through the sprinkler.
If you don't want to spend more than $30 on swimwear, Zaful, available on Amazon, has a ton of affordable, trendy options.
It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame.
This monokini is priced just right for spring.
