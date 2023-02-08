Shopping

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon To Transition Into Spring: Shop Coach, Kate Spade and More

By ETonline Staff
Designer Bags on sale at Amazon
Spring will be here before we know it, which makes it the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to get ready for the upcoming warmer months. While you might be starting to fill your wardrobe with winter-to-spring transitional pieces like lightweight jackets and chic dresses, let's not forget about handbags! With Amazon deals, you can save big on favorite brands like Coach, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Tory Burch, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.

You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag or a Valentine's Day gift, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any winter or spring look. 

Below, shop the best designer bags deals at the Amazon below to get ready for Spring 2023. 

Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Amazon
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag

If you're looking for a classic everyday crossbody bag, this Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag.

$118$100
Michael Kors Tote
Michael Kors Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Tote

You can get the signature Michael Kors tote and save now on any of the six different color options. 

$198$148
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas

This Signature bag features coated canvas and smooth leather to complement any outfit. 

$181$160
Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Leather Tote
Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Leather Tote
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Leather Tote

The Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Leather Tote in languid lavender is the perfect bag to jump into spring.

$298$204
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag

This Camilla Backpack has it all — it's a convertible backpack, shoulder bag, and tote with enough space for a 13-inch laptop, planner, and other necessities.

$230$124
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody

This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. 

$138$83
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye? And it's on sale? Say no more because you've found your new everyday bag.

$388$277
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag

The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a day of travel.

$88$79
The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young

The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.

$149$98
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag

This lightweight and roomy Vera Bradley tote can be used as a work bag, a travel companion, or an everyday tote.

$155$108
Coach Rowan File Bag
Coach Rowan File Bag
Amazon
Coach Rowan File Bag

This coach crossbody is the perfect size and very high quality if you're always on the go. 

$147$133

