Just as much as we love discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion, so does the Megan Fox, along with Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski. Well they may have just found one of the best ones yet — and they're on sale right now at Amazon. JW PEI is the affordable fashion brand behind the super sleek and undeniably cool purses that have become a closet staple for both celebs and TikTok users alike. Just in time for the new season, you can get a deal on the popular JW PEI Gabbi Bag in new bright colors that make the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.

Last year, Fox was seen in a full-fledged, lingerie ensemble while en route to a "business meeting" in New York City — with the sleek, black scrunchie-style handbag in tow. Hadid was spotted wearing the yellow JW PEI shoulder bag walking around NYC, only months after Ratajkowski posted a series of photos on Instagram in which she paired the bag with a long black dress. And this wasn't the only time we saw a version of the handbag; Ratajkowski was also spotted sporting a bright orange version of the same style. So, we had to learn more about this handbag worn by A-listers.

All 17 colors of the chic and affordable style are on sale at Amazon right now — including EmRata's and Hadid's favorites. Scroll down to shop the model-approved shades seen carried by Emily and Gigi.

Gotham/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images

If you aren't familiar with JW PEI, it's time to get acquainted. Not only is the brand focused on sustainable vegan materials and uses certified fabric made from recycled plastic bottles to make the stylish bags, but their selection also includes a handful of options that'll go with any outfit — regardless of how you define your personal style. In addition to Hadid and Ratajkowski, stars like Hailey Bieber and Irina Shayk have carried JW PEI bags. JW PEI's styles are perfect for any occasion.

JW PEI Gabbi Bag Amazon JW PEI Gabbi Bag If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look for your wardrobe. $80 $68 Shop Now

And just in case you're looking for even more affordable options from the brand, JW PEI has launched new styles for spring. JW PEI's handbag collection also includes the popular '90s Shoulder Bag, which touches on the ever-popular movement surrounding trends from the iconic decade. Without a doubt, this sweet and simple croc-embossed purse — which features a minimalist design made with 100% vegan leather — will fall into the category of an instant classic.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

