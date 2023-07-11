Amazon Prime Day, one of biggest shopping events of the year is finally here. For the next 48 hours, Prime members can access the best prices on everything from bedding and appliances to sneakers and skin care. If you're on the hunt for top-rated products that won't cost you more than $100, consider this your cheat sheet.

While Prime Day is a ideal time to splurge on your big-ticket wishlist items, your purchases don’t have to break the bank. From running shoes and Alo Yoga leggings to AirPods and more back-to-school essentials, we've combed through the Prime Day promotions to find Amazon's best deals under $100.

Popular brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Instant Pot and LG are all dishing out deep discounts on Amazon over the next two days. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Ahead, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 that won't make you second-guess hitting that "add to cart" button.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $100

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Amazon Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Enjoy pocketable entertainment on the go for you or your kids with 16 hours of streaming and a family privacy dashboard for security. Snag this Prime Day deal just in time to go back to school. $110 $80 Shop Now

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. $55 $25 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack Keep track of and find your items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app, and the simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad so you never lose track of your items again. $99 $90 Shop Now

MasterChef Handheld Immersion Blender Amazon MasterChef Handheld Immersion Blender This blending set is a great kitchen assistant that makes light work of blending, whisking, and frothing. With this one kitchen tool you are able to execute a multitude of cooking and baking tasks easily and efficiently. $40 $32 Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus With a 9-in-1 function, make all your culinary dreams come true with the InstaPot. It can make perfectly cooked rice, steam veggies, slow cook throughout the day, or quickly cook meals with the pressure cooking function. $150 $99 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

