The Best Prime Day Deals Under $100 to Shop Right Now: Keurig, AirPods, UGG and More
Amazon Prime Day, one of biggest shopping events of the year is finally here. For the next 48 hours, Prime members can access the best prices on everything from bedding and appliances to sneakers and skin care. If you're on the hunt for top-rated products that won't cost you more than $100, consider this your cheat sheet.
While Prime Day is a ideal time to splurge on your big-ticket wishlist items, your purchases don’t have to break the bank. From running shoes and Alo Yoga leggings to AirPods and more back-to-school essentials, we've combed through the Prime Day promotions to find Amazon's best deals under $100.
Popular brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Instant Pot and LG are all dishing out deep discounts on Amazon over the next two days. Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Ahead, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 that won't make you second-guess hitting that "add to cart" button.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $100
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Whether you need containers to meal prep or store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan.
With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices.
Fashionable with an amazing fit, the women's New Balance FreshFoam 680v7 is ideal for anyone looking to break into running. With features including a dual-density Fresh Foam midsole for comfort, molded insert for support, smooth engineered air mesh for breathability, these shoes make running more comfy.
Made with a clean, sleek design and ultra lightweight Vapor fabric, this smooth, second-skin favorite is destined for heavy rotation – in and out of yoga. You can choose from a variety of camouflage print colors.
With moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric, you can feel confident wearing these to the gym. The flat seams help to prevent chafing.
This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.
Push the outdoor boost button on this ultra portable speaker to instantly increase loudness and clarity for outdoor listening.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Enjoy pocketable entertainment on the go for you or your kids with 16 hours of streaming and a family privacy dashboard for security. Snag this Prime Day deal just in time to go back to school.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.
Keep track of and find your items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app, and the simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad so you never lose track of your items again.
Step up your spin class with your own bike cleats from Peloton. The custom clip-in shoe enables you to peddle faster for a better workout.
This plush backless slipper is supremely warm and cozy thanks to UGGplush, a textile made entirely from wool to feel and wear like genuine shearling.
This blending set is a great kitchen assistant that makes light work of blending, whisking, and frothing. With this one kitchen tool you are able to execute a multitude of cooking and baking tasks easily and efficiently.
Bring some light into your living room with this elegant black, modern floor lamp.
Shave close with the Remington F5 Foil Shavers for men with Intercept Shaving Technology. This shaver has a 3 stage cutting system that uses the intercept tool for pre-trimming longer hairs and two flexible foils for a close shave electric shaver.
The 411v1 walking shoes from New Balance are lightweight and reliable trainers that can take you from your daily walks to your weekend outings with ease.
The Odelia Collection showcases a traditional center medallion design that exemplifies timeless styles of elegance, comfort, and sophistication. Perfect for the kid's playroom, a traditional dining room, or the neutral farmhouse decor.
With a 9-in-1 function, make all your culinary dreams come true with the InstaPot. It can make perfectly cooked rice, steam veggies, slow cook throughout the day, or quickly cook meals with the pressure cooking function.
With a triple-action brush roll and scatter-free technology easily clean up after your furry friend. And for every vacuum sold, Bissell donates $10 to a pet in need.
Built-in interactive color touchscreen display and app-aided, the Oclean X Pro Elite electric toothbrush is functional and simple to use, the newest brushing result in instant display. Made it easy for you to keep track of brushing performance and target areas and know a 100% teeth-cleaning regime.
