The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Men's Sneaker Deals on New Balance, Adidas and More
The Amazon Prime Day Sale will officially be here on Tuesday July 11 and Wednesday July 12 but there are already tons of sneaker deals for men right now. If you’re looking for a summer running shoe, a gift for a friend, or treating yourself, all sneaker lovers can find major discounts on a variety of styles up to 60% off. There are shoes that are made for walking, while others simply compliment your outfit. You’re sure to find sneakers that will match your gym outfit during a workout or jeans for a casual night out. For a statement, you can grab a pair of your favorite sneakers and style it with breathable linen pants. There's nothing like having a pair of kicks to show off your personality.
There’s also a wide variety of sneaker deals on your favorite brands like Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Saucony and many more. On the days leading up to Prime Day, you can score major markdowns on sneakers which makes right now the perfect days to shop. There are a ton of stylish options to choose from, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered and rounded up some of the best deals on sneakers for men to shop, many under $100.
Ahead, check out the best early Amazon Prime 2023 shoe and sneaker deals for men to shop now.
Best Early Amazon Prime Sneaker Deals:
A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole.
These shoes are a classic 90's sneakers. If you're looking for something for a small kickback with family or exploring a new city, these shoes have mesh panels underfoot cushioning to provide support for your feet.
A high-top Reebok sneaker with chic city vibes.
Get your hands on these Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning.
These classic white sneakers are sleek and comfortable enough for both working out and walking around town.
These Saucony Core Endorphin Shift 2 Running Shoes give you comfort and speed with each stride because of their SPEEDROLL Technology which propels you forward effortlessly.
The Adidas Ultraboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.
These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
