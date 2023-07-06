The Amazon Prime Day Sale will officially be here on Tuesday July 11 and Wednesday July 12 but there are already tons of sneaker deals for men right now. If you’re looking for a summer running shoe, a gift for a friend, or treating yourself, all sneaker lovers can find major discounts on a variety of styles up to 60% off. There are shoes that are made for walking, while others simply compliment your outfit. You’re sure to find sneakers that will match your gym outfit during a workout or jeans for a casual night out. For a statement, you can grab a pair of your favorite sneakers and style it with breathable linen pants. There's nothing like having a pair of kicks to show off your personality.

There’s also a wide variety of sneaker deals on your favorite brands like Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Saucony and many more. On the days leading up to Prime Day, you can score major markdowns on sneakers which makes right now the perfect days to shop. There are a ton of stylish options to choose from, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered and rounded up some of the best deals on sneakers for men to shop, many under $100.

Ahead, check out the best early Amazon Prime 2023 shoe and sneaker deals for men to shop now.

Best Early Amazon Prime Sneaker Deals:

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

