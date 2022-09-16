Amazon Fitness Deals 2022: Shop Treadmills, Bala Bangles, Activewear and More
Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym is happy to take advantage of any piece of fitness equipment or activewear that makes their workout just a bit more enjoyable. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to build some muscle mass this fall season, Amazon has Black Friday-level deals on fitness gear, weights and even activewear right now.
While the summer is coming to an end, now is the time to prepare for the colder months and your at-home workouts. You can grab a new folding treadmill for over 20% off, a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings, or any other stellar fitness deals to add to your at-home gym. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, wrist weights, leggings and even earbuds.
Below, shop the best deals on top-rated fitness equipment and clothes going on now during at Amazon.
The Best Amazon Fitness Deals
Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more.
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active.
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an Ipad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising.
Add a bit of fun to your workout routine with this weighted hula hoop.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.
Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout.
The Best Amazon Activewear Deals
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
These classic 3-Stripe leggings have a high-rise waist and a soft, stretchy cotton build keep you moving in comfort.
Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts.
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds.
Ultraboosts are best-in-class running shoes for women, built for maximum comfort and energy return on all types of runs.
Score nearly 30% off a pair of high-performance running shoes with a smooth, flexible ride.
Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings.
