Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym is happy to take advantage of any piece of fitness equipment or activewear that makes their workout just a bit more enjoyable. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to build some muscle mass this fall season, Amazon has Black Friday-level deals on fitness gear, weights and even activewear right now.

While the summer is coming to an end, now is the time to prepare for the colder months and your at-home workouts. You can grab a new folding treadmill for over 20% off, a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings, or any other stellar fitness deals to add to your at-home gym. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, wrist weights, leggings and even earbuds.

Below, shop the best deals on top-rated fitness equipment and clothes going on now during at Amazon.

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active. $249 $180 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout. $250 $198 Buy Now

The Best Amazon Activewear Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Save on Tech, Fashion, Home and More

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

The Best Apple Watch Deals Available Now: Save $100 On the Apple Watch Series 7

TikTok's Favorite Lululemon Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Right Now

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon — Get The Look Today

The Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers — Shop Fitbit, Apple, and More

Khloé Kardashian's Motivational Water Bottle Is on Sale for $13 at Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Deals on Adidas — Save on Sneakers and Apparel

Best Amazon Deals on Massage Guns & Devices: This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off

The Best Headphone and Earbud Deals: Save Big on AirPods, Bose, Beats

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Fall Workouts in 2022

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align