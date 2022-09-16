Shopping

Amazon Fitness Deals 2022: Shop Treadmills, Bala Bangles, Activewear and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals
Schwinn Fitness

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, which is why anyone who has a home gym is happy to take advantage of any piece of fitness equipment or activewear that makes their workout just a bit more enjoyable. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to build some muscle mass this fall season, Amazon has Black Friday-level deals on fitness gear, weights and even activewear right now. 

While the summer is coming to an end, now is the time to prepare for the colder months and your at-home workouts. You can grab a new folding treadmill for over 20% off, a discounted pair of buttery soft Colorfulkoala leggings, or any other stellar fitness deals to add to your at-home gym. Regardless of your fitness goals, you can switch up your usual cardio or aerobic routine with deals on massage guns, wrist weights, leggings and even earbuds.

Below, shop the best deals on top-rated fitness equipment and clothes going on now during at Amazon.

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals

Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Amazon
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2

Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more. 

$49$40
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700$520
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active. 

$249$180
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$270$160 WITH COUPON
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
Amazon
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an Ipad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising. 

$440$245 WITH COUPON
Weighted Hula Fitness Hoop
Weighted Hula Fitness Hoop
Amazon
Weighted Hula Fitness Hoop

Add a bit of fun to your workout routine with this weighted hula hoop.

$34$17
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. 

$100$66
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell
Bowflex SelectTech 522 Adjustable Dumbbell
Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.

$549$429
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch

Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout.

$250$198

The Best Amazon Activewear Deals

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25$15
adidas Originals Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings
Amazon
adidas Originals Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings

These classic 3-Stripe leggings have a high-rise waist and a soft, stretchy cotton build keep you moving in comfort.

$40$23
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon
Heathyoga Biker Shorts

Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts. 

$22$18
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 

$70$49
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

Ultraboosts are best-in-class running shoes for women, built for maximum comfort and energy return on all types of runs.

$67 AND UP
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Score nearly 30% off a pair of high-performance running shoes with a smooth, flexible ride.

$94 AND UP
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings

Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings. 

$19$14

