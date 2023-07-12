Amazon Just Dropped New Prime Day Deals That You Don't Want to Miss Before the Sale Ends Tonight
Now that Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, the deals are flying by.
We've seen some of the lowest prices of the season on tech, furniture, home decor, beauty, luggage and more. But if you haven't crossed everything off of your list yet, don't worry: Some of the best discounts are limited-time and only happen during a select day of the savings event.
While many deals were snapped up in a flash when Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday, there are now even more discounts available to shop. Fresh deals for the second and last day of Prime Day just hit Amazon's site — but you can bet your last Amazon gift card that they won't last. If you have been holding out for better deals, now's your time to get in there and shop away.
Because thousands of new discounts were just added to Amazon for Prime Day, we've gathered the absolute best deals to help streamline your bargain hunting. Below, shop the top 10 Prime Day deals before the sale ends at midnight tonight.
The 10 Best Day 2 Amazon Prime Day Deals
The Frame TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display that looks like art when it's not in use. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
With quad-core processors, you'll have impressive speeds that can keep up with streaming and gaming alike. The keyboard is also tilted for an ergonomic experience better for the hands.
Save $400 on iRobot's most powerful cleaning system and advanced technologies. The s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris.
The latest iPad model comes in yellow, blue, pink, and silver. With iPadOS, you can stay productive by running multiple apps at once, using your Apple pen to take detailed notes, and edit and share photos seamlessly.
Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes.
The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance.
This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on your needs for the day. Add this fan to your smart home by connecting to Amazon Alexa and the Dyson app.
Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with an avocado, chia and grape seed oil-infused face oil that claims to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores. Right now you can score this popular retinol for the lowest price of the year.
Double up and save more than 45% on a two-piece set from Samsonite with a carry-on and medium spinner suitcase.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's skin glows with the help of this highly-concentrated Vitamin C serum, best for normal to oily skin. The brand is also a favorite among many dermatologists for its scientifically backed skincare products.
If you're not an Amazon Prime Member, you risk missing out on the outstanding savings event. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Once you try out Prime for 30 days, we're almost certain you'll want to keep it because of all the incredible benefits: free two-day shipping, exclusive deals (even outside of Prime Day), special discounts at Whole Foods, access to Prime Video to watch hits like The Boys or Jack Ryan along with so many more benefits. A Prime membership will cost you $14.99/month, or if you're a student you can get it for half off at $7.49/month.
Now that you've got your Prime membership sorted, it's time to shop the rest of the amazing deals of Amazon Prime Day's Second Day on July 12. Below, find the best markdowns on Day Two in tech, home, beauty, fashion, luggage and bedding.
Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
You won't want to miss these deals happening on day two of Prime Day from premium brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and more.
Get a jump on your back to school shopping by purchasing this Dell Inspiron that's now marked down ahead of Prime Day. Along with its fast processing speed and quality resolution, it has built-in technology that reduces blue light to protect your eyes.
The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors making it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.
Fitness fanatics or those who like to be mindful about their health, will love the Apple Watch 8 which has the most advanced health features yet. It can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, track temperature changes, record sleep stages and has advanced workout metrics.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,380, but right now you can save $400 on the powerful smartphone.
These Bose QuietComfort Headphones deliver the surround sound quality you're looking for without a bulky setup. Six external microphones use signal processing to make sure outside noise doesn't reach your ears when you're listening to your tunes or catching up on work.
For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is discounted by 39% right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
Best Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals
For all your cooking up in the kitchen, Amazon's savings event has you covered. Shop coffee makers, robot vacuums, air purifiers and more.
Nespresso's luxury coffee maker automatically adapts brewing parameters to each capsule – cup size, pressure, temperature, brewing time. The bundle comes with a milk frother so you can prepare your favorite cappuccinos and lattes.
Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other airborne contaminants within the home.
Not only does this Instant Pot Duo Plus feature an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer, it also has 15 customizable cooking programs.
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with whole machine filtration. It is engineered with 90% more suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently.
Lighter and smaller than the original KitchenAid mixer, this one has just as much power and is crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any recipe. It's still large enough to mix up to five dozen cookies at one time.
The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension.
Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
Now's the time to stock up on some of your favorite beauty and skincare items. Coveted brands like Laneige, Sunday Riley and Color Wow are all discounting their best-selling products.
Living Proof's advanced dry shampoo removes oil, sweat and odor while adding softness and natural shine for that fresh-out-of-the-shower feel.
The straight and wavy hair styling system from Shark comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, a styling concentrator for quicker drying and more.
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Brighten up your smile with a set of best-selling Crest Whitestrips treatments.
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Add Olaplex's viral No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to your hair washing routine to help repair your hair's broken bonds to help strengthen and boost moisture and shine.
Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals
Need a new pair of sandals for summer or a purse to keep everything nearby? Day two of Amazon Prime Day has you covered.
You'll want to wear these trendy sandals with all your outfits this summer.
You'll get a stylish matching keychain when you purchase this sleek leather wallet from Calvin Klein.
A new pair of shoes can put a smile on your face, especially if they're these adorable (and discounted) embellished pumps from designer brand Badgley Mischka.
A medium sized satchel is always a great go-to hold are your knick knacks and necessities. We love this leather option from Fossil that's currently on sale.
These high-waisted leggings are the perfect pocket leggings for yoga, the gym, a bike ride or any other movement-oriented activity.
Dr. Martens are iconic shoes that withstand everything life may throw at you. These stylish white boots have a thick platform sole with an '80s-rewind profile while retaining the details of original Dr. Martens like yellow welt stitching and AirWair heel loop.
Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals
Prepare for summer travel with these deals on durable luggage.
Super affordable, at under $100 during Amazon Prime Day, you'll get three different sizes of luggage for all your travel needs in this set.
This duffle bag will come in handy during your next vacation. You can wear it multiple ways and it has reinforced sides to keep your belonging secure.
On your next trip, you'll loving having this Oakley backpack that has all kinds of pockets and zippered storage to keep everything organized.
This Kenneth Cole Out Of Bounds Luggage Set is lightweight with spinner wheels. Along with the carry-on size, you'll also get a matching medium size option.
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress and Bedding Deals
Make the most of your beauty sleep with these deals
With over 13,000 reviews, this memory foam mattress has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars meaning you can sleep easy adding this to your cart.
If you love a breathable quilt sheet set to sleep on, then this set by Chic Home was made for you. This 10-piece set includes a comforter, two embroidered decorative pillow, two pillow shams, a breakfast pillow, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
While it's warm outside and the AC can't keep up, these lightweight linen sheets will keep you cool and comfortable well into the summer months.
Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a comforter and two matching shams.
Already an affordable option, this memory foam mattress is now discounted by over $70. The green tea infused gel will help regulate your body temperature and keep you cool while you sleep.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
