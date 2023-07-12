Now that Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, the deals are flying by.

We've seen some of the lowest prices of the season on tech, furniture, home decor, beauty, luggage and more. But if you haven't crossed everything off of your list yet, don't worry: Some of the best discounts are limited-time and only happen during a select day of the savings event.

While many deals were snapped up in a flash when Amazon Prime Day kicked off yesterday, there are now even more discounts available to shop. Fresh deals for the second and last day of Prime Day just hit Amazon's site — but you can bet your last Amazon gift card that they won't last. If you have been holding out for better deals, now's your time to get in there and shop away.

Because thousands of new discounts were just added to Amazon for Prime Day, we've gathered the absolute best deals to help streamline your bargain hunting. Below, shop the top 10 Prime Day deals before the sale ends at midnight tonight.

The 10 Best Day 2 Amazon Prime Day Deals

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,145 Shop Now

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL Amazon Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL The Ninja Air Fryer ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The wide temperature range gives you the ability to airfry, reheat, or dehydrate foods, making it your new go-to appliance. $160 $90 Shop Now

Obagi Professional C Serum 20% Amazon Obagi Professional C Serum 20% Priyanka Chopra Jonas's skin glows with the help of this highly-concentrated Vitamin C serum, best for normal to oily skin. The brand is also a favorite among many dermatologists for its scientifically backed skincare products. $142 $97 Shop Now

If you're not an Amazon Prime Member, you risk missing out on the outstanding savings event. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Once you try out Prime for 30 days, we're almost certain you'll want to keep it because of all the incredible benefits: free two-day shipping, exclusive deals (even outside of Prime Day), special discounts at Whole Foods, access to Prime Video to watch hits like The Boys or Jack Ryan along with so many more benefits. A Prime membership will cost you $14.99/month, or if you're a student you can get it for half off at $7.49/month.

Now that you've got your Prime membership sorted, it's time to shop the rest of the amazing deals of Amazon Prime Day's Second Day on July 12. Below, find the best markdowns on Day Two in tech, home, beauty, fashion, luggage and bedding.

You won't want to miss these deals happening on day two of Prime Day from premium brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and more.

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Amazon Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Get a jump on your back to school shopping by purchasing this Dell Inspiron that's now marked down ahead of Prime Day. Along with its fast processing speed and quality resolution, it has built-in technology that reduces blue light to protect your eyes. $1,050 $840 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors making it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $149 Shop Now

For all your cooking up in the kitchen, Amazon's savings event has you covered. Shop coffee makers, robot vacuums, air purifiers and more.

Levoit Air Purifier Amazon Levoit Air Purifier Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other airborne contaminants within the home. $90 $70 Shop Now

Theragun Prime Amazon Theragun Prime The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension. $299 $209 Shop Now

Now's the time to stock up on some of your favorite beauty and skincare items. Coveted brands like Laneige, Sunday Riley and Color Wow are all discounting their best-selling products.

Need a new pair of sandals for summer or a purse to keep everything nearby? Day two of Amazon Prime Day has you covered.

Dr. Martens Women's Fashion Boot Amazon Dr. Martens Women's Fashion Boot Dr. Martens are iconic shoes that withstand everything life may throw at you. These stylish white boots have a thick platform sole with an '80s-rewind profile while retaining the details of original Dr. Martens like yellow welt stitching and AirWair heel loop. $120 $59 Shop Now

Prepare for summer travel with these deals on durable luggage.

Make the most of your beauty sleep with these deals

Chic Home Osnat 10-Piece Comforter Set Amazon Chic Home Osnat 10-Piece Comforter Set If you love a breathable quilt sheet set to sleep on, then this set by Chic Home was made for you. This 10-piece set includes a comforter, two embroidered decorative pillow, two pillow shams, a breakfast pillow, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $200 $91 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

