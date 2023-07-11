Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the mega savings event we've all been waiting for. The epic Amazon sale, happening now through Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, gives shoppers two full days to score deals on clothing, best-selling electronics, coveted kitchen appliances, home decor and so much more.

Basically the Black Friday of summer, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score significant savings on big-ticket items like top-of-the-line tech. Amazon has a wide range of incredible Prime Day deals — including laptops, headphones, TVs, tablets and more top-rated devices.

Shop Prime Day Deals

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you won't want to miss these Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Amazon has steep discounts on big brands such as Samsung, LG, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs. To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't-miss Prime Day tech deals below.

From smart TVs and noise-canceling earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech discounts for every need imaginable. Below, we've gathered the 36 best Prime Day tech deals that are currently available.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple MacBook Deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Amazon Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $1,999 $1,799 14-INCH Shop Now

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple device is a great deal during Amazon Prime Day. $2,499 $1,999 14-INCH Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Amazon Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Enjoy pocketable entertainment on the go for you or your kids with 16 hours of streaming and a family privacy dashboard for security. Snag this Prime Day deal just in time to go back to school. $110 $80 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Looking for a pair of headphones where you can listen to music, while still being aware of your surroundings? Part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, these headphones are non-noise cancelling, yet still produce award winning sound. Save $85 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. $200 $115 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $50 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $249 $199 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobooks, and podcasts in studio-quality sound. This Prime Day sale item combines a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while canceling unwanted background noise. $150 $65 Shop Now

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears — even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. $250 $150 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. $700 $449 Shop Now

Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K Amazon Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message. $55 $21 WITH COUPON Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $399 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices, and has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines, like turning on the lights when walking in a room. $50 $23 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps. $170 $105 Shop Now

Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle Amazon Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle Powered by Cloud Direct technology, the Luna Controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game severs when playing on Luna. Adjust the angles on your smartphone up to 360 degrees or adjust the controller angle up to 270 degree viewing using the clip. $83 $53 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ring Video Doorbells to Shop Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Fire TVs, Echo, Ring and More

19 Best Amazon Prime Day Major Appliance Deals to Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Deals Under $100 to Shop Right Now

The 12 Best Prime Day Headphone Deals: Bose, AirPods, Sony and More

Apple's MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Save On Kindle E-Readers During Prime Day for Glare-Free Reading

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are $190 Off at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and More