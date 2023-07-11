Amazon's Prime Day has major price cuts that you only see once or twice a year from the online shopping giant. Amazon has dropped a ton of Prime Day deals for the shopping event, so don't wait to score these savings. If you're looking to refresh your home this summer, we're seeing Prime Day deals on all types of indoor and outdoor furniture right now.

From coffee tables to affordable sofas, TV stands and office chairs, shoppers can save on furniture for every room in the house at Amazon. You'll find quality pieces for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, and home office — all at great prices right now. There are also amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space.

While many Prime Day deals are open to all shoppers, Prime members have access to exclusive savings, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not a member already.

Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you can save on top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley Furniture, Safavieh and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals available now and be sure to check back here on July 12 for even more can't-miss sales.

Best Prime Day Furniture Deals

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table Amazon Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room. $80 $54 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Prime Day Patio Furniture Deals

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 50% On Best-Selling Waterpik Water Flossers for Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals on the Leggings Loved by TikTok

Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders

The Best iPad Deals: Save on Apple's iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro

J.Lo and Kim Kardashian's Glossy Hair Secret Is On Sale for Prime Day

Get Up to 60% Off Kate Somerville Skincare for Amazon Prime Day

Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphones at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals During Amazon Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals on E-Bikes to Cruise Comfortably This Summer

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon