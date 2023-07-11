As summer is underway and the temperatures continue to rise, the humidity levels are following suit. Taming your mane can be even more difficult during the warmer seasons, but never fear because good hair days are still ahead! Right now, the frizz-fighting, humidity-proof hair product used by Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez is 30% off for Amazon Prime Day.

A staple year-round, but a must-have for spring and summer, the game-changing Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is not just celeb-loved, but also a TikTok favorite. Thanks to Prime Day, you can score it for one of the lowest prices of the season.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses hairspray on his star clients to achieve shiny, glass-like hair. The spray is formulated to protect the hair against weather-related frizz for a smooth, silky look. Appleton used the product on Kim Kardashian for the 2023 Met Gala and on J.Lo for her iconic bouncy curls at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Shoppers say the Color Wow spray gives them smooth, glossy hair that lasts through three to four shampoos, without the chemical processing. Like a mini-keratin treatment, the spray fights frizzy hair for days no matter the weather with moisture-repellant anti-humidity technology.

