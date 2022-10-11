Shopping

Olaplex, Drybar, Revlon and More Top Hair Products On Sale During Amazon's October Prime Day

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Prime Day Hair Deals
Getty Images

Say goodbye to frizz and flyways with major discounts on prestige hair products during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale happening right now. During this 48-hour sale, prices are so low that they compare only to impressive Black Friday deals. When it comes to your unique hair needs, you can find everything your hair requires from deals on best-selling hair products up to 60% off. 

Now's the time to get your hands on the viral Revlon hair dryer brush TikTok compares to Dyson's Airwrap. Define your curls with Living Proof's highly-reviewed gel or bring your hair back to life after skipping a wash day with their popular dry shampoo. And for those with dry, damaged hair, the October Prime Day beauty deals include Billie Eilish-approved Olaplex products for 20% off. 

If you've been trying to recreate a salon-quality blowout at home or are attempting to get the viral glass hair, take advantage of the Prime Day savings on top hair products you can only get during the Prime Early Access Sale. While you're shopping, check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day beauty deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Deals

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Every product from Olaplex can transform your hair, but if you're new to the brand start with No. 3 Repairing Treatment. It delivers intense moisture and strengthens hair from within to repair damaged ends and fix broken bonds. 

$30$24
Living Proof Dry Shampoo
Living Proof Dry Shampoo
Amazon
Living Proof Dry Shampoo

Living Proof created an advanced dry shampoo that removes oil, sweat and odor while adding softness and natural shine for that fresh-out-of-the-shower feel.

$30$21
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Amazon
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Miranda Kerr swears by this dry shampoo to add texture to her fine hair. Try this plant-based spray to extend your hair style another day. 

$20$14
Color Wow One-Minute Transformation
Color Wow One-Minute Transformation
Amazon
Color Wow One-Minute Transformation

Improve your hair's texture with the one-minute transformation cream from the innovative brand Color Wow. Full of avocado oil and Omega-3s, this cream will not only give you silky soft hair, but nourish it from within. 

$24$17
Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Enhancing Serum
Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Enhancing Serum
Amazon
Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics is known for their incredible lash lengthening serum and now they're using their growth technology on the scalp. Apply a few drops of this serum full of amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to your scalp before bed and over time develop healthier hair follicles to encourage thicker, shinier hair. 

$65$45
Color Wow Root Cover Up
Color Wow Root Cover Up
Amazon
Color Wow Root Cover Up

Instantly cover grey and dark roots, extend highlights, perfect hairlines and fill in gaps with Color Wow's water-resistant root touch up powder. 

$34$24
IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray
IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray
Amazon
IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray

Use this smoothing spray on damp hair for straightening power while blow drying or spray it on dry hair for a heat protectant. The silky smooth finish you'll achieve with this spray is similar to what you'd get with a pricey keratin treatment. 

$32$22
Living Proof Curl Defining Gel
Living Proof Curl Defining Gel
Amazon
Living Proof Curl Defining Gel

Whether you have waves, curls, or coils, you'll love this highly rated defining gel from Living Proof. After using it, you'll have freeze free locks without the crunch.

$28$29
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush

If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow drying brush from Revlon. Get a salon quality blow out at home without the fuss, just section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume. 

$40$31
Drybar Prep Rally Prime and Detangler
Drybar Prep Rally Prime and Detangler
Amazon
Drybar Prep Rally Prime and Detangler

After washing your hair, spritz on this primer and detangler to protect your hair from heat and to easily brush through any tangles.

$26$21
amika Curl Corp Defining Cream
https://www.amazon.com/amika-Curl-Corps-Defining-Cream/dp/B07H3CYRMD/ref=sr_1_4?crid=5LPQPGTXA1D6&keywords=amika&psr=PDAY&qid=1665511293&qu=eyJxc2MiOiI1LjgwIiwicXNhIjoiNS42MyIsInFzcCI6IjUuNTAifQ%3D%3D&s=early-access&sprefix=amika%2Cearly-access%2C74&sr=1-4
Amazon
amika Curl Corp Defining Cream

For those that prefer a cream to a gel for their curly or wavy hair, consider amika's curl corp. The smoothing control cream reduces frizz while encouraging curls to behave. It works for all textures of hair and on wet or dry hair. 

$26$21
Trademark Beauty Mood Interchangeable Iron Styling Kit
Trademark Beauty Mood Interchangeable Iron Styling Kit
Amazon
Trademark Beauty Mood Interchangeable Iron Styling Kit

Trademark Beauty was co-founded by celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine whose worked with names like Kate McKinnon, Chloe Fineman, and Ashely Benson. Try out his products during the Early Access Sale, like this interchangeable 3-in-1 hot tool that works as a curling wand, beach waver, and curling iron depending on what attachment you choose. 

$90$59
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Amazon
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Dry, damaged hair may can sometimes need extra love. Slather on this deep conditioning mask clinically proven to deliver intense hydration that strengthens and repairs your hair. And it's vegan and cruelty free.

$39$27

