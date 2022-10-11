Say goodbye to frizz and flyways with major discounts on prestige hair products during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale happening right now. During this 48-hour sale, prices are so low that they compare only to impressive Black Friday deals. When it comes to your unique hair needs, you can find everything your hair requires from deals on best-selling hair products up to 60% off.

Now's the time to get your hands on the viral Revlon hair dryer brush TikTok compares to Dyson's Airwrap. Define your curls with Living Proof's highly-reviewed gel or bring your hair back to life after skipping a wash day with their popular dry shampoo. And for those with dry, damaged hair, the October Prime Day beauty deals include Billie Eilish-approved Olaplex products for 20% off.

If you've been trying to recreate a salon-quality blowout at home or are attempting to get the viral glass hair, take advantage of the Prime Day savings on top hair products you can only get during the Prime Early Access Sale. While you're shopping, check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day beauty deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Deals

Color Wow One-Minute Transformation Amazon Color Wow One-Minute Transformation Improve your hair's texture with the one-minute transformation cream from the innovative brand Color Wow. Full of avocado oil and Omega-3s, this cream will not only give you silky soft hair, but nourish it from within. $24 $17 Buy Now

Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Enhancing Serum Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Enhancing Serum Grande Cosmetics is known for their incredible lash lengthening serum and now they're using their growth technology on the scalp. Apply a few drops of this serum full of amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to your scalp before bed and over time develop healthier hair follicles to encourage thicker, shinier hair. $65 $45 Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush Amazon Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow drying brush from Revlon. Get a salon quality blow out at home without the fuss, just section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume. $40 $31 Buy Now

amika Curl Corp Defining Cream Amazon amika Curl Corp Defining Cream For those that prefer a cream to a gel for their curly or wavy hair, consider amika's curl corp. The smoothing control cream reduces frizz while encouraging curls to behave. It works for all textures of hair and on wet or dry hair. $26 $21 Buy Now

Trademark Beauty Mood Interchangeable Iron Styling Kit Amazon Trademark Beauty Mood Interchangeable Iron Styling Kit Trademark Beauty was co-founded by celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine whose worked with names like Kate McKinnon, Chloe Fineman, and Ashely Benson. Try out his products during the Early Access Sale, like this interchangeable 3-in-1 hot tool that works as a curling wand, beach waver, and curling iron depending on what attachment you choose. $90 $59 Buy Now

