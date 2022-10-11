Olaplex, Drybar, Revlon and More Top Hair Products On Sale During Amazon's October Prime Day
Say goodbye to frizz and flyways with major discounts on prestige hair products during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale happening right now. During this 48-hour sale, prices are so low that they compare only to impressive Black Friday deals. When it comes to your unique hair needs, you can find everything your hair requires from deals on best-selling hair products up to 60% off.
Now's the time to get your hands on the viral Revlon hair dryer brush TikTok compares to Dyson's Airwrap. Define your curls with Living Proof's highly-reviewed gel or bring your hair back to life after skipping a wash day with their popular dry shampoo. And for those with dry, damaged hair, the October Prime Day beauty deals include Billie Eilish-approved Olaplex products for 20% off.
If you've been trying to recreate a salon-quality blowout at home or are attempting to get the viral glass hair, take advantage of the Prime Day savings on top hair products you can only get during the Prime Early Access Sale. While you're shopping, check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day beauty deals.
Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Deals
Every product from Olaplex can transform your hair, but if you're new to the brand start with No. 3 Repairing Treatment. It delivers intense moisture and strengthens hair from within to repair damaged ends and fix broken bonds.
Living Proof created an advanced dry shampoo that removes oil, sweat and odor while adding softness and natural shine for that fresh-out-of-the-shower feel.
Miranda Kerr swears by this dry shampoo to add texture to her fine hair. Try this plant-based spray to extend your hair style another day.
Improve your hair's texture with the one-minute transformation cream from the innovative brand Color Wow. Full of avocado oil and Omega-3s, this cream will not only give you silky soft hair, but nourish it from within.
Grande Cosmetics is known for their incredible lash lengthening serum and now they're using their growth technology on the scalp. Apply a few drops of this serum full of amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to your scalp before bed and over time develop healthier hair follicles to encourage thicker, shinier hair.
Instantly cover grey and dark roots, extend highlights, perfect hairlines and fill in gaps with Color Wow's water-resistant root touch up powder.
Use this smoothing spray on damp hair for straightening power while blow drying or spray it on dry hair for a heat protectant. The silky smooth finish you'll achieve with this spray is similar to what you'd get with a pricey keratin treatment.
Whether you have waves, curls, or coils, you'll love this highly rated defining gel from Living Proof. After using it, you'll have freeze free locks without the crunch.
If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow drying brush from Revlon. Get a salon quality blow out at home without the fuss, just section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume.
After washing your hair, spritz on this primer and detangler to protect your hair from heat and to easily brush through any tangles.
For those that prefer a cream to a gel for their curly or wavy hair, consider amika's curl corp. The smoothing control cream reduces frizz while encouraging curls to behave. It works for all textures of hair and on wet or dry hair.
Trademark Beauty was co-founded by celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine whose worked with names like Kate McKinnon, Chloe Fineman, and Ashely Benson. Try out his products during the Early Access Sale, like this interchangeable 3-in-1 hot tool that works as a curling wand, beach waver, and curling iron depending on what attachment you choose.
Dry, damaged hair may can sometimes need extra love. Slather on this deep conditioning mask clinically proven to deliver intense hydration that strengthens and repairs your hair. And it's vegan and cruelty free.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon and Walmart Before Black Friday
Get Black Friday-Level Savings with Amazon Prime Day's Tech Deals
Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save on Samsonite, Rockland and More
October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Fire TVs, Kindles, and More
Kiehl’s Sale: Take 25% Off Best-Selling Skincare Products
Oribe Is Having a Rare Sale on Celeb-Favorite Hair Products
Get 20% off Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Hair Products at Vegamour's Sale