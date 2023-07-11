The Best Prime Day Yeti Deals to Stay Cool All Summer: Save Up to 50% On Coolers, Tumblers and More
As summer is heating up, so are the sales. With one more day of Amazon Prime Day 2023 to go, the mega-retailer is offering steep discounts on summer essentials. Right now, best-sellers from Yeti’s collection of insulated tumblers, travel mugs and coolers are on sale for Prime Day — marked down by as much as 50% off.
Whether you're hitting the beach, tailgating, or just savoring your morning coffee, Yeti makes some of the best on-the-go drinkware that keeps drinks at their optimal temperatures. Just because July has us sweating, that doesn't mean our drinks have to as well. Yeti products are designed to be sweat proof, so you don't have to worry about condensation making your drink slip out of your hands.
Perfect for sipping hard seltzers on game days and at a backyard barbecue, many of Yeti's can insulators are half off for Prime Day. Since you'll need a sturdy cooler to store all your go-to beverages for the day, the YETI Roadie and Tundra hard coolers are also included in Amazon's best Prime Day Yeti deals.
Keep reading to shop all the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Yeti that are available through July 12 to keep you hydrated all summer long.
Puncture- and rust-resistant, this YETI tumbler has double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps your wine cold until the last sip.
The Roadie 24 Hard Cooler packs more while taking up less space. It’s built tall to accommodate critical bottles of wine and slim enough to squeeze behind the driver’s or passenger’s seat of a car.
The YETI Hopper is a lightweight cooler that can hold up to 16 cans and has durable fabric that resists punctures and UV rays.
A go-to for coffee on the go, the YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler is cupholder compatible, leak resistant and dishwasher safe.
The Rambler 30 oz. is the tumbler that gets you through the day. Your morning brew stays hot, and your iced coffee will stay cold - so take your time sipping.
This insulator is a must-have if your favorite drinks come in a slim can. Hard seltzers stay nice and cold on the beach or the boat.
The 16-ounce size is perfect for tall boys and larger cans, keeping the last sips as good as the first.
Amazon #1 best seller is on sale. Unlike traditional camp mugs, this double-wall vacuum-insulated body protects hands from hot or cold contents while keeping everything well-insulated.
Big enough to fit up to 26 cans, the YETI Tundra 45 combines versatility with durability. The Tundra is virtually indestructible, so wherever you decide to go, its sturdy construction will stand up to the rigors of the journey.
