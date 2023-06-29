4th of July is swiftly approaching, and whether you're planning to chill at the lake, grill with the family or make a splash at a pool party with your day off, we suggest investing in a cooler to keep the good times rollin'. No one wants a lukewarm beverage in the summer heat.



From family-sized ice chests to backpacks with a built-in cooling feature, we've found the best early Prime Day cooler deals out there on Amazon to keep your belongings cold. Top-rated brands like YETI, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale to keep your drinks ice cold and your food fresh. We've found a variety of ice chests, from coolers that are more portable for impromptu picnics to others that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's camping trip.

Ahead, score the best deals on coolers ahead of Amazon Prime Day for your beach parties, summer road trips, and days by the pool.

Kelty Folding Cooler Amazon Kelty Folding Cooler The Kelty folding cooler is a collapsible, portable cooler with a 24 can capacity, and once you're done with it for the day, it collapses down so it can squeeze in to most available space. $70 $52 Shop Now

ICEMULE Jaunt Collapsible Backpack Cooler Amazon ICEMULE Jaunt Collapsible Backpack Cooler If you don't need a full-sized cooler and would like something even more portable, ICEMULE's collapsible backpack cooler features 24+ hours of cooling and your hands will be free to carry your surfboard, fishing pole or other gear. $110 $82 Shop Now

Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Amazon Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans. $350 $294 Shop Now

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler Amazon Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping, or a giant backyard cookout. $85 $71 Shop Now

