The Best Cooler Deals for Summer Fun: Early Prime Day Deals on Yeti, Igloo, Coleman and More at Amazon
4th of July is swiftly approaching, and whether you're planning to chill at the lake, grill with the family or make a splash at a pool party with your day off, we suggest investing in a cooler to keep the good times rollin'. No one wants a lukewarm beverage in the summer heat.
From family-sized ice chests to backpacks with a built-in cooling feature, we've found the best early Prime Day cooler deals out there on Amazon to keep your belongings cold. Top-rated brands like YETI, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale to keep your drinks ice cold and your food fresh. We've found a variety of ice chests, from coolers that are more portable for impromptu picnics to others that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's camping trip.
Ahead, score the best deals on coolers ahead of Amazon Prime Day for your beach parties, summer road trips, and days by the pool.
Make any summer travels or outdoor adventures a breeze with this color-blocked RTIC Ultra-Light Ice Chest.
The YETI Hopper is a lightweight cooler that can hold up to 16 cans and has durable fabric that resists punctures and UV rays.
The Kelty folding cooler is a collapsible, portable cooler with a 24 can capacity, and once you're done with it for the day, it collapses down so it can squeeze in to most available space.
If you don't need a full-sized cooler and would like something even more portable, ICEMULE's collapsible backpack cooler features 24+ hours of cooling and your hands will be free to carry your surfboard, fishing pole or other gear.
Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.
Engineered for sturdiness and performance, the BMX stands up to tough conditions. Igloo's cooler is extremely durable yet lightweight.
This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping, or a giant backyard cookout.
Don't worry about the heavy lifting with this extra-large cooler that takes away 50% of the effort with its specially designed telescoping handle.
