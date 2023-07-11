Amazon Prime Day is officially here and the buzz on TikTok is real.

From trending beauty essentials to highly-rated kitchen appliances, there is no shortage of savings on the latest trending products. With so many deals going on now, we're here to help save you time scrolling through your FYP by rounding up the best deals on must-have TikTok finds.

TikTok continues to be the ultimate source of shopping inspiration, especially when it comes to products available on Amazon. Shoppers left and right are admitting "TikTok Made Me Buy It," as the app has become the destination for introducing products we never knew we needed and suddenly must have. Amazon has even curated its own Internet-Famous selection, including viral items across all categories from fashion to home.

Whether you've been eyeing the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus, searching for the perfect air conditioner to keep you cool this summer or you're looking to upgrade your WFH setup with the popular YDZJY Walking Pad, it is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals. Right now, you can save on tons of essentials while staying on trend this summer.

Shop all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on must-have TikTok viral products. And if you're searching for more TikTok-inspired finds, be sure to check out the trendiest summer fashion pieces at Amazon.

Best Prime Day Deals on TikTok Viral Finds

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick With temperatures heating up, you might want to consider a slick-back hairstyle this season. The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is rich in castor oil to smooth hair frizz, tame flyaways and improve overall shine for a clean look. $15 $8 Shop Now

ETRONIK Weekender Bag Amazon ETRONIK Weekender Bag The ETRONIK Weekender Bag features an expandable bottom compartment, a zippered waterproof lined pocket and three outside pockets to fit all the essentials for your next summer getaway. $50 $36 Shop Now

PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender Amazon PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender This PopBabies personal blender has stainless steel blades and comes with a matching ice tray and funnel in fun colors for summer. Plus, the compact blender can be recharged with a USB connector. $50 $29 WITH COUPON Shop Now

CROWNFUL Mini Fridge Amazon CROWNFUL Mini Fridge TikTok users are obsessed with showing off all that's in their skincare fridges. Store skincare essentials in the cult-favorite, 4-liter Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge. $60 $36 WITH COUPON Shop Now

SZELAM Digital Clock Amazon SZELAM Digital Clock This TikTok-favorite alarm clock automatically adjusts the display brightness according to its surroundings so you can comfortably sleep through the night. $33 $18 WITH COUPON Shop Now

BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon BRONAX Cloud Slippers Treat your feet with these cloud slippers, which have gone viral on TikTok. The lightweight, breathable and durable slides will mold to your footbed and create a slipper so comfy it'll feel like your walking on a cloud. $36 $20 Shop Now

Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Machine Amazon Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Machine This fruit soft-serve machine from Yonanas is a TikTok-loved device that turns frozen fruit into a dessert-worthy snack in seconds. Simply insert fruits into the chute and churn out a tasty sorbet with ease. Even the cleanup is relatively simple: The chute, plunger and blade are top-rack dishwasher safe. $50 $34 Shop Now

ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner We can always count on TikTok to introduce to gadgets we never knew we needed. This desktop vacuum is perfect for cleaning small surfaces or hard-to-reach corners and crevices. $17 $10 Shop Now

Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now on sale. The four different plates allow for various spiralized and chopped sizes. $45 $32 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

