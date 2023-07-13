10 Exclusive Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop After Prime Day: Save on Murad, NuFace, La Mer and More
Even though Amazon Prime Day is now yesterday's news, sales across the internet are still bringing the heat this week. If you missed out on some major deals on skin care, hair care, and more beauty products, you have a few more days to score sitewide savings from your favorite brands.
Since Prime Day has morphed into its own official shopping holiday that is almost as popular as Black Friday, retailers are competing for the lowest prices. Now through Sunday, July 16, top beauty brands like Murad, Tula, Kopari and U Beauty are hosting sitewide sales with better-than-Amazon deals. These beauty sales are going above and beyond and offering their exclusive deals throughout the rest of the week.
From NuFace and Dr. Barbara Sturm to Charlotte Tilbury and La Mer, the competition is fierce. To access all of these incredible beauty sales and get 20% off sitewide, all you need to do is enter the exclusive code SHOPDIRECT20 at checkout.
Most of these discounts are not available on Amazon, so shopping directly from your go-to beauty brands is the best way to save. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, these deals are also a great way to still save some money when stocking up on your routine's staples. Ahead, shop the best Amazon Prime Day competitor beauty deals available right now with the code SHOPDIRECT20.
Best Prime Day Competitors 2023: Beauty Deals
Murad
Save 20% sitewide on Murad's high performance skincare. From revitalizing face washes to wrinkle-fighting treatments, Murad has something for every skincare need.
Murad's best-selling serum is a gold-stabilized vitamin C and glycolic acid serum for dramatically brighter, healthier-looking skin. Help prevent visible skin damage like hyperpigmentation, dullness and uneven tone.
Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 50% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity on contact.
TULA Skincare
Tula is offering sitewide deals on all of its probiotic-infused products to help give you skin that’s brighter and healthier than ever. From eye creams and moisturizers to cleansers and brightening serum skin tints, Tula is formulated for all skin types and targets a wide range of concerns, including acne, fine lines, and uneven texture.
Tula's best-selling hyaluronic acid eye balm gets a radiating revamp via an ingredient cocktail of rosewater and rosehip oil. Instantly hydrate, cool and help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes for a refreshed look.
Achieve squeaky-clean skin without drastically stripping moisture using TULA's gel-based cleanser. Prebiotics, probiotic extracts & turmeric leave skin purified, clarified and balanced.
SkinStore
This week, you can save on every NuFace, BABOR, and Peter Thomas Roth product at SkinStore.
Save on every best-selling Peter Thomas Roth product, from the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches to the Cucumber Gel Masque.
Violet Grey
Luxury beauty brands Dr. Barbara Sturm, Charlotte Tilbury, and La Mer are all on sale at Violet Grey right now.
Charlotte Tilbury creates some of the most viral makeup and skincare products. Whether you want to save on Pillow Talk lipsticks or get glowing skin with the Airbrush Flawless Foundation, head to Violet Grey to get 20% off.
Dr. Barbara Sturm's formulas work at a cellular level to protect and regenerate, activating an essential “fountain of youth” enzyme in the skin to promote firmer, healthier skin. The celeb-favorite Hyaluronic Ampoules are loved for giving dewy, fresh skin a long-term anti-aging boost.
Kopari
Discover Kopari's luxurious line of coconut oil beauty products that feel good, smell intoxicating and perform like a dream. Kourtney Kardashianrecommends the 100% Organic Coconut Melt for making you "look good naked."
Billed as “a deep conditioner for your bod,” the moisutirzer is comprised of 100% organic, unrefined coconut oil. What’s more, the multitasking product also works well as a hair mask, dry shave oil, bath mix-in and belly balm, per the brand.
Benefit
Whether you're looking for lashes with mega volume or want fool-proof brows, use code BENEFIT20 to save on all of Benefit's beloved beauty products during the exclusive sale.
For natural-looking brow volume, the custom tiny, tapered brush provides an easy, mess-proof application, and makes it easy to tame, tint, and volumize the look of your brows.
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara is a lengthening mascara that curls, volumizes, lifts and separates lashes for beyond belief beauty. The jet black, long-wearing formula won't smudge or dry out.
Dermelect
Take 20% off Dermelect's line of targeted products designed to nourish, protect, and rejuvenate your skin and nails. Shoppers love Dermelect’s Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum for its potent mix of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and vitamin C that helps reduce wrinkling, discoloration and uneven tone.
Dermelect's overnight serum targets the appearance of fine lines, dark spots and pores for a luminous, renewed complexion.
U Beauty
Simplify your skincare routine with 20% off award-winning products from U Beauty, including the best-selling Lip Compound that was just released in three new tinted shades.
U Beauty has developed three custom colors of the transformative treatment that plumps and contours the lips. Per the brand, you can expect instant locked-in hydration and visible amplification of lip color, softness and smoothness after a single application.
Brighten, resurface, renew, tighten, equalize, and defend with one complexion-boosting compound. U Beauty's clean, high-performance formula is designed to optimize your daily beauty regimen without sacrificing results.
Dermaflash
Inspired by an in-office exfoliating procedure called dermaplaning, the Dermaflash Luxe is an at-home tool that aims to combat aging, eliminate dead skin cells, and remove peach fuzz, all in one convenient product.
Gently exfoliate dead skin cells and remove peach fuzz to reveal smooth, glowing, fuzz-free skin and create a flawless canvas for your skincare and makeup.
Skin Gym
Get that spa feeling at home with savings on all of Skim Gym's professional, luxury beauty tools, facial rollers, gua sha and skin care products.
With blue, red, and orange light therapy, you can target many of your skin concerns and reveal a more radiant complexion. This LED mask is totally wireless, so you can work out your skin anywhere.
For professional spa-level results at home, this magic wand uses high-frequency electrical currents to zap all kinds of zits — from the minor blemish to the deep-rooted cyst. Use one of three attachments to target the specific area you need.
