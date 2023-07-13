Even though Amazon Prime Day is now yesterday's news, sales across the internet are still bringing the heat this week. If you missed out on some major deals on skin care, hair care, and more beauty products, you have a few more days to score sitewide savings from your favorite brands.

Since Prime Day has morphed into its own official shopping holiday that is almost as popular as Black Friday, retailers are competing for the lowest prices. Now through Sunday, July 16, top beauty brands like Murad, Tula, Kopari and U Beauty are hosting sitewide sales with better-than-Amazon deals. These beauty sales are going above and beyond and offering their exclusive deals throughout the rest of the week.

From NuFace and Dr. Barbara Sturm to Charlotte Tilbury and La Mer, the competition is fierce. To access all of these incredible beauty sales and get 20% off sitewide, all you need to do is enter the exclusive code SHOPDIRECT20 at checkout.

Most of these discounts are not available on Amazon, so shopping directly from your go-to beauty brands is the best way to save. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, these deals are also a great way to still save some money when stocking up on your routine's staples. Ahead, shop the best Amazon Prime Day competitor beauty deals available right now with the code SHOPDIRECT20.

Best Prime Day Competitors 2023: Beauty Deals

Save 20% sitewide on Murad's high performance skincare. From revitalizing face washes to wrinkle-fighting treatments, Murad has something for every skincare need.

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Murad Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 50% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity on contact. $79 $63 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Tula is offering sitewide deals on all of its probiotic-infused products to help give you skin that’s brighter and healthier than ever. From eye creams and moisturizers to cleansers and brightening serum skin tints, Tula is formulated for all skin types and targets a wide range of concerns, including acne, fine lines, and uneven texture.

Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm TULA Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm Tula's best-selling hyaluronic acid eye balm gets a radiating revamp via an ingredient cocktail of rosewater and rosehip oil. Instantly hydrate, cool and help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes for a refreshed look. $32 $26 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

SkinStore

This week, you can save on every NuFace, BABOR, and Peter Thomas Roth product at SkinStore.

NuFace NuFace NuFace Now through July 16, you can save on every single item NuFace has to offer at SkinStore — including the celeb-loved NuFace Trinity to lift and firm skin for a sculpted look. 20% OFF NUFACE WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Save on every best-selling Peter Thomas Roth product, from the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches to the Cucumber Gel Masque. 20% OFF PETER THOMAS ROTH WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Violet Grey

Luxury beauty brands Dr. Barbara Sturm, Charlotte Tilbury, and La Mer are all on sale at Violet Grey right now.

La Mer La Mer La Mer Crème de la Mer is the moisturizer that started it all. Renowned for its transformative powers, it helps heal dryness, infusing skin with all-day moisture. Get 20% off one of the skincare industry's leading luxury brands. 20% OFF LA MER WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury creates some of the most viral makeup and skincare products. Whether you want to save on Pillow Talk lipsticks or get glowing skin with the Airbrush Flawless Foundation, head to Violet Grey to get 20% off. 20% OFF CHARLOTTE TILBURY WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Dr. Barbara Sturm Dr. Barbara Sturm Dr. Barbara Sturm's formulas work at a cellular level to protect and regenerate, activating an essential “fountain of youth” enzyme in the skin to promote firmer, healthier skin. The celeb-favorite Hyaluronic Ampoules are loved for giving dewy, fresh skin a long-term anti-aging boost. 20% OFF DR. BARBARA STURM WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Discover Kopari's luxurious line of coconut oil beauty products that feel good, smell intoxicating and perform like a dream. Kourtney Kardashianrecommends the 100% Organic Coconut Melt for making you "look good naked."

Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt Kopari Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt Billed as “a deep conditioner for your bod,” the moisutirzer is comprised of 100% organic, unrefined coconut oil. What’s more, the multitasking product also works well as a hair mask, dry shave oil, bath mix-in and belly balm, per the brand. $30 $24 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Whether you're looking for lashes with mega volume or want fool-proof brows, use code BENEFIT20 to save on all of Benefit's beloved beauty products during the exclusive sale.

Take 20% off Dermelect's line of targeted products designed to nourish, protect, and rejuvenate your skin and nails. Shoppers love Dermelect’s Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum for its potent mix of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and vitamin C that helps reduce wrinkling, discoloration and uneven tone.

Simplify your skincare routine with 20% off award-winning products from U Beauty, including the best-selling Lip Compound that was just released in three new tinted shades.

The PLASMA Lip Compound U Beauty The PLASMA Lip Compound U Beauty has developed three custom colors of the transformative treatment that plumps and contours the lips. Per the brand, you can expect instant locked-in hydration and visible amplification of lip color, softness and smoothness after a single application. $68 $54 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Resurfacing Compound U Beauty Resurfacing Compound Brighten, resurface, renew, tighten, equalize, and defend with one complexion-boosting compound. U Beauty's clean, high-performance formula is designed to optimize your daily beauty regimen without sacrificing results. $228 $182 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Inspired by an in-office exfoliating procedure called dermaplaning, the Dermaflash Luxe is an at-home tool that aims to combat aging, eliminate dead skin cells, and remove peach fuzz, all in one convenient product.

Dermaflash Luxe+ Dermaflash Dermaflash Luxe+ Gently exfoliate dead skin cells and remove peach fuzz to reveal smooth, glowing, fuzz-free skin and create a flawless canvas for your skincare and makeup. $199 $159 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Get that spa feeling at home with savings on all of Skim Gym's professional, luxury beauty tools, facial rollers, gua sha and skin care products.

Wrinklit Heart LED Mask Skin Gym Wrinklit Heart LED Mask With blue, red, and orange light therapy, you can target many of your skin concerns and reveal a more radiant complexion. This LED mask is totally wireless, so you can work out your skin anywhere. $99 $80 Shop Now

Skin Gym High-Frequency Wand Skin Gym Skin Gym High-Frequency Wand For professional spa-level results at home, this magic wand uses high-frequency electrical currents to zap all kinds of zits — from the minor blemish to the deep-rooted cyst. Use one of three attachments to target the specific area you need. $95 $76 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

So Much Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 40% Off Right Now

Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Skincare and Beauty Products

Benefit Cosmetics Summer Beauty Sale: Save Up to 65% on Best Sellers

The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

The 21 Best Summer Beauty Launches of 2023