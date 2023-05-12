Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the right eye cream isn't always easy. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin-tightening elements. Celeb-loved Ilia Beauty’s Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream can refresh and revive tired eyes by brightening, hydrating, smoothing, and depuffing.

After a 3,000+ waiting list, the Ilia eye cream is now back in stock. Instead of retinol, it contains sea fennel extract that gives you the same benefits while remaining safe and gentle for those with sensitive skin. According to the brand, the eye cream is clinically proven to reduce dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles over time — providing instant relief with a cooling ceramic tip that doubles as a massage tool. You'll want to hurry to grab Ilia's potent eye cream before it's gone again.

If you (like us) are eager to wake up with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down more of the best under-eye creams that are available to shop now — with formulas from brands like Drunk Elephant, Estee Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury, Neutrogena, Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley, and so many more.

Below, shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your winkles, dark circles, and puffy eyes this spring. For more ET-approved beauty, check out our favorite skincare brands to shop this week.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Amazon Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair As a lightweight, silky retinol serum, Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair is said to smoothe fine lines and texture, brighten and even skin tone, and fade crow's feet. $29 19 Shop Now

Cerave Eye Repair Cream Amazon Cerave Eye Repair Cream If you're looking for a good eye repair cream for sensitive skin, shoppers say this one goes to work fast and gently on dark circles. $21 Shop Now

City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment City Beauty City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid lifting treatment actually works — just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter." $67 $57 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

