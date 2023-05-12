Get Glowing and Save Big on Tula Skincare's Best-Selling Eye Cream, Moisturizer, and More
After enduring these past few months of harsh winter and moody spring, we can finally see summer on the horizon. But as the seasons change, you might notice your skin changing too. Whether you are aiming to unlock hydration for a dewy glow, targeting blemishes, or wanting to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, Tula is here to help with its Friends and Family skincare sale.
Now through Wednesday, May 17, Tula is offering free shipping and 20% off all of their skincare products sitewide, including a firming moisturizer, revitalizing eye cream, anti-aging serum, and even the bestselling Pro-Glycolic Resurfacing Treatment Toner.
Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare treatments that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective. Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products — including the Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm — to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance.
Healthy skin is key to keeping your face glowing all year long, so save on skincare products that are infused with probiotics specifically formulated to keep your skin's ecosystem healthy. Ahead, get glowing and shop our favorite skincare from the Tula Friends and Family Sale.
Take time for yourself and breathe life into your skin with the Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask. It can be used as a serum or left as an overnight mask.
Remove dirt and skin impurities at the source with Tula's cult classic cleanser — formulated with prebiotics, probiotic extracts and turmeric.
Fight acne breakouts without over-drying your skin with Tula's biodegradable toner pads. Each pad contains salicylic acid to fight and prevent acne, and niacinamide and azelaic acid to brighten your skin.
With Memorial Day weekend and summer adventures around the corner, have your beloved Tula skincare ready to take wherever you may go.
Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity.
A do-it-all day and night eye cream, Tula's formula is stacked with powerful peptides to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the look of firmness as well as elasticity.
This pH balancing and resurfacing treatment gel features a blend of probiotic extracts and glycolic acid to powerfully, yet gently exfoliate, helping your skincare absorb better to leave skin looking smooth.
The supercharged ingredients like probiotic extracts, vitamins and ceramides nourish and protect skin. This moisturizer also absorbs quickly with its weightless texture.
This water-light, mineral sunscreen not only provides broad spectrum SPF 30 protection, it also applies effortlessly ans absorbs weightlessly on skin.
