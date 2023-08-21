Sales & Deals

12 Best Sunscreen Deals to Shop for Labor Day: Save On Neutrogena, Sun Bum, Coppertone and More

By Lauren Gruber‍ ‍
Sunscreen
Getty

Before Labor Day weekend arrives with backyard barbecues, pool days and beach getaways, now's a smart time to stock up on some sunscreen. Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, we've found seriously discounted sunscreens at Amazon for every skin type, budget and lifestyle.

To help make year-round sun protection more affordable, we've gathered up all the best sunscreen deals on popular brands like Hawaiian Tropic, Banana Boat, Sun Bum and Neutrogena. Whether you need sunscreen for sensitive skin or one of the best facial sunscreens for everyday wear, there are deals even better than the ones we saw on Prime Day.

No matter your Labor Day plans, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. Like with any change to your skincare routine, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before diving in. To help you stay protected this holiday weekend, we've rounded up the best sunscreen deals to shop on Amazon now. 

The Best Labor Day Deals on Face Sunscreen

Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Mineral Sunscreen Face Moisturizer
Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Mineral Sunscreen Face Moisturizer
Amazon
Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Mineral Sunscreen Face Moisturizer

Made with antioxidant-rich banana, wild rosella and niancinamide, this mineral sunscreen provides lightweight, comfortable sun coverage.

$22$20
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin
Amazon
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin

If typical sunscreens tend to break you out, opt for Neutrogena's oil-free, acne-friendly formula.

$12$11
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30
Amazon
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

Elevate the look of your skin tone with a gentle, sheer glow, and provide essential protection for dry skin thanks to this CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen.

$16$13
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Lotion
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Lotion
Aveeno
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Lotion

Aveeno's hypoallergenic broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 60, formulated with prebiotic oats, provides a weightless and refreshing feel. This sunblock is well-suited for sensitive skin types, including acne-prone skin, as it incorporates carefully selected sunscreen ingredients for optimal protection.

$11$9
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist
Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist

This multitasking product from Sun Bum not only helps provide sun protection to your skin to guard against sun damage, but it also keeps it quenched. Its spray-on formula allows for convenient reapplication over makeup.

$18$16

The Best Labor Day Deals on Body Sunscreen

Coppertone Sport Sunscreen SPF 50
Coppertone SPORT Sunscreen SPF 50
Amazon
Coppertone Sport Sunscreen SPF 50

Coppertone Sport stays on strong through sweat, heat, and water. The sunscreen lotion leaves a light, breathable feeling on your skin while moisturizing formulas keep you hydrated.

$9$7
Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, Pack of 2
Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray
Amazon
Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, Pack of 2

Tailored for active days in the sun, this sunblock addresses your sun care needs by offering sweat and water resistance. It's a reliable choice to tackle your skin concerns while enjoying outdoor activities.

$19$14
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2
Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2

Formulated for both face and body, Neutrogena's broad spectrum sunscreen offers effective sun protection while being highly regarded for its non-greasy feel.

$19$15
Vacation Classic Spray Sunscreen SPF 50
Vacation Classic Spray Sunscreen SPF 50
Amazon
Vacation Classic Spray Sunscreen SPF 50

Not only is this sunscreen waterproof, but it also features an award winning scent that includes notes of coconut, banana, pool water, pool toy and swimsuit lycra.

$21$20
Solimo Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, Reef Friendly
Solimo Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, Reef Friendly
Amazon
Solimo Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, Reef Friendly

Protect your skin from the sun's UV rays and UVB rays and the ocean's coral reefs with this sunscreen SPF 50.

$6$5
Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Spray
Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Spray
Amazon
Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Spray

Sun Bum's spray-on sunscreen is quick and easy to apply, so you can get back to your favorite summer activities faster.

$18$17
Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen
Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen
Amazon
Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen

Keep your little one protected with this baby-friendly sunscreen made without harmful chemicals.

$22$17

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

