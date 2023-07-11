Aside from tech upgrades and home improvement, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to stock up on essentials, and what's more essential this summer than sunscreen?

Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. With so many options on the market, there's no excuse for not protecting your skin from the sun's rays. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, we've found sunscreen deals for every skin type, budget and lifestyle at Amazon's Prime Day sale.

In search of an SPF option that looks great under makeup? We love innisfree's silky-smooth facial sunscreen that won't leave a white cast. For an affordable option that's still reef-friendly, Amazon's Solimo Sport SPF 50 is on sale for just $6. If you need sunscreen for acne-prone skin, Neutrogena's Clear Face lotion is a safe choice. And if you're struggling to keep your kids sunburn-free, Sun Bum's face stick and body spray for kids make for speedy skin protection.

Whether you plan to spend the season at the beach, pool or park, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. To help you stay protected this summer, we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day sunscreen deals.

Sunscreen deals aren't the only great score during Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles and accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on sunscreen.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Face Sunscreen

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Body Sunscreen

BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Amazon BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Tired of searching for the right sunscreen that offers reliable protection without causing irritation? Try out this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard, which contains zinc oxide and provides efficient UV defense, rubs in easily, and has zero fragrance. $15 $13 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day

The 12 Best Prime Day Mattress Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon Prime Day Starts Now! Shop the Best Deals Only Available Today

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50

The 75 Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day

The 30 Best Walmart Plus Week Deals to Shop Now