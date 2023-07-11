The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Sunscreen for Every Skin Type, Starting at Just $5
Aside from tech upgrades and home improvement, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to stock up on essentials, and what's more essential this summer than sunscreen?
Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. With so many options on the market, there's no excuse for not protecting your skin from the sun's rays. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, we've found sunscreen deals for every skin type, budget and lifestyle at Amazon's Prime Day sale.
In search of an SPF option that looks great under makeup? We love innisfree's silky-smooth facial sunscreen that won't leave a white cast. For an affordable option that's still reef-friendly, Amazon's Solimo Sport SPF 50 is on sale for just $6. If you need sunscreen for acne-prone skin, Neutrogena's Clear Face lotion is a safe choice. And if you're struggling to keep your kids sunburn-free, Sun Bum's face stick and body spray for kids make for speedy skin protection.
Whether you plan to spend the season at the beach, pool or park, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. To help you stay protected this summer, we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day sunscreen deals.
Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on sunscreen.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Face Sunscreen
The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup.
This multitasking product from Sun Bum helps protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it quenched. Its spray-on formula means you can easily reapply over makeup.
If typical sunscreens tend to break you out, opt for Neutrogena's oil-free, acne-friendly formula.
An infusion of niancinamide and vitamin C nourish your skin while protecting it from the sun's rays.
Tula's Protect + Glow is a lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects skin against the damaging effects of the sun and environment without feeling greasy.
Sunscreen application is a cinch with Sun Bum's kid-friendly face stick.
Aveeno's hypoallergenic broad spectrum SPF 60 sunscreen made with prebiotic oats offers a weightless and refreshing feel.
For a burst of hydration, belif's Aqua Bomb sunscreen is white cast-free with a weightless feel.
"I’ve been looking for an unscented sunscreen for my face for a long time," wrote one five-star reviewer "Just tried this and it’s exactly what I’ve been searching for. It’s creamy (which feels so good on my dry skin) and most of all, completely unscented. From now on it’ll be a staple in my cabinet."
Protect your skin against signs of aging with d'Alba's SPF 50 sun cream, formulated with natural antioxidant white truffle, hydrating hyaluronic acid and barrier-restoring aquaxyl.
Made with antioxidant-rich banana, wild rosella and niancinamide, this mineral sunscreen provides lightweight, comfortable sun coverage.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Body Sunscreen
Suitable for use on the face and body, Neutrogena's dry touch sunscreen is one of the most popular options for its non-greasy feel.
Not only is Hawaiian Tropic's sunscreen moisturizing and oil-free, but it also smells incredible.
Sun Bum's spray-on sunscreen is quick and easy to apply, so you can get back to your favorite summer activities faster.
Protect your skin and the ocean's coral reefs with this SPF 50 sunscreen.
Tired of searching for the right sunscreen that offers reliable protection without causing irritation? Try out this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard, which contains zinc oxide and provides efficient UV defense, rubs in easily, and has zero fragrance.
Keep your little one protected with this baby-friendly sunscreen made without harmful chemicals.
This 100% mineral sunscreen features hyaluronic acid for an extra dose of hydration.
Made for sensitive skin, Aveeno's mineral sunscreen provides plenty of protection without stinging or irritating.
Formulated with ceramides and humectants to maintain the skin's barrier, this face and body sunscreen nourishes and protects without leaving a white cast.
