The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple, Sony, Samsung and More
Amazon has just confirmed the Prime Day 2023 dates for this year's mega savings event. The epic Amazon sale, happening on July 11 and 12, will give shoppers two full days to score deals on clothing, best-selling electronics, coveted kitchen appliances, home decor and so much more.
Basically the Black Friday of summer, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score significant savings on big-ticket items like top-of-the-line tech. As in previous years, Amazon has also announced a range of early Prime Day deals you can already shop right now — including laptops, headphones, TVs, tablets and more top-rated devices.
You won't want to miss these early Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Amazon's offering steep discounts on big brands such as Samsung, LG, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon's own devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs. To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't-miss early Prime Day tech deals below.
From smart TVs and noise-cancelling earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech deals for every need imaginable. Below, we've gathered the 35 best early Prime Day tech deals that are currently available.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple MacBook Deals
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 22 hours of battery life.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory.
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
Save on the sleek silver 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life of up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so you won't have to worry about any lag.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
You can save on one of the newest iPad editions. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five beautiful colors.
Work and play with the blazing fast speed of Wi-Fi 6E. The large 12.4-inch screen with incredible 8K resolution makes your content look unbelievably brilliant.
Shop now to save on this Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet with a Bluetooth pen and 256GB worth of storage.
For older children, shop this upgraded tablet with a thinner case that's also stylish. You can easily set up parental controls on this device to better protect them.
The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals
LG's QNED80 Series delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by LG's a7 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.
Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.
Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this HD Smart Fire TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.
The ULED technologies in this 50-inch television boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available thanks to a Fire TV built-in, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and many more.
The Smart Fire TV doesn't have just have Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, but it also comes with 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus for a superb viewing experience.
Enjoy the same quality QLED display on a budget with this TCL 4K Smart TV. Its built-in HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision replicates more realistic colors and contract values, for a more life-like gaming experience.
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision features Hands-free TV with Alexa. Not to mention its built-in microphones to help you turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote and stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals
Whether you enjoy listening to music while studying or while relaxing in your room, these Beats Studio3 headphones cancel out noise so you will be free of distractions.
Get $49 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.
With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices.
Enjoy up to 27 hours of playtime or talk time with a built-in mic and active noise cancellation for clear hands-free calls.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobooks, and podcasts in studio-quality sound. These earbuds combine a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while canceling unwanted background noise.
With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments.
The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears — even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song.
Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals
Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.
Invest in this home security system to protect your home. Plug in the base station, place your sensors and start protecting your home in minutes.
Here's a smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa-compatible. Plus, it comes with a smoke alarm.
The 1080p HD wired video doorbell is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.
This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past, so add this iRobot Roomba to your smart home collection today.
This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Ring Chime with 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings.
The Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals
With Amazon's Echo Dot, kids can play their favorite music, call friends and family, ask Alexa homework questions, enjoy Audible books, and more. Plus, parents are able to set daily time limits, filter explicit content, and review activity via Amazon's Parent Dashboard.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps.
Powered by Cloud Direct technology, the Luna Controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game severs when playing on Luna. Adjust the angles on your smartphone up to 360 degrees or adjust the controller angle up to 270 degree viewing using the clip.
