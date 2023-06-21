Amazon has just confirmed the Prime Day 2023 dates for this year's mega savings event. The epic Amazon sale, happening on July 11 and 12, will give shoppers two full days to score deals on clothing, best-selling electronics, coveted kitchen appliances, home decor and so much more.

Basically the Black Friday of summer, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score significant savings on big-ticket items like top-of-the-line tech. As in previous years, Amazon has also announced a range of early Prime Day deals you can already shop right now — including laptops, headphones, TVs, tablets and more top-rated devices.

You won't want to miss these early Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Amazon's offering steep discounts on big brands such as Samsung, LG, Apple, JBL and more, in addition to Amazon's own devices like the Echo Dot and Fire TVs. To make shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals easier for you, we rounded up the can't-miss early Prime Day tech deals below.

From smart TVs and noise-cancelling earbuds to a full Amazon smart home ecosystem, there are tech deals for every need imaginable. Below, we've gathered the 35 best early Prime Day tech deals that are currently available.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple MacBook Deals

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop Amazon Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2021) Amazon Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2021) Save on the sleek silver 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life of up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so you won't have to worry about any lag. $2,499 $2,088 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $49 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $249 $200 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobooks, and podcasts in studio-quality sound. These earbuds combine a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while canceling unwanted background noise. $150 $98 Shop Now

Bose SoundLink II Amazon Bose SoundLink II With an advanced microphone system and HD voice, these wireless headphones are great for clear calls in windy or noisy environments. $229 $204 Shop Now

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears — even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. $250 $200 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. $700 $480 Shop Now

Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K Amazon Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message. $55 $25 WITH COUPON Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past, so add this iRobot Roomba to your smart home collection today. $600 $514 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps. $160 $90 Shop Now

Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle Amazon Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle Powered by Cloud Direct technology, the Luna Controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game severs when playing on Luna. Adjust the angles on your smartphone up to 360 degrees or adjust the controller angle up to 270 degree viewing using the clip. $83 $53 Shop Now

