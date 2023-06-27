It's said that nearly one-third of life is spent in bed. That means, in addition to getting a supportive mattress, upgrading those worn sheets and replacing that much-loved comforter is worth the investment. Making your bed into a nighttime oasis doesn't need to be costly, because right now Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals on bedding.

Amazon Prime Day is officially happening July 11 and 12, but Amazon is already offering shoppers great deals ahead of the major shopping event and that includes markdowns on luxurious, trendy and modern bedding essentials.

Shop Amazon Bedding Deals

The right bedding can make you feel like you're going to bed and snuggling up with a cloud, but it also sets the stage for all the decor in your bedroom. We've found sheets and pillows that are not only ultra-comfortable but also chic and will make your bed pop. Since it's summer, we've also found early Prime Day deals on cooling blankets made from moisture-wicking materials for all the hot sleepers.

The only problem with these finds is that it'll be even harder to leave your bed in the morning after upgrading to these comfy, cozy options. Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding.

Suatien Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Suatien Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Those that take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. $14 $11 Shop Now

Easeland Cooling Blanket Amazon Easeland Cooling Blanket Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. $36 $31 Shop Now

