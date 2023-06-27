Shopping

21 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Comforters, Duvets, Sheets, Blankets and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals You Can Shop Now
It's said that nearly one-third of life is spent in bed. That means, in addition to getting a supportive mattress, upgrading those worn sheets and replacing that much-loved comforter is worth the investment. Making your bed into a nighttime oasis doesn't need to be costly, because right now Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals on bedding.

Amazon Prime Day is officially happening July 11 and 12, but Amazon is already offering shoppers great deals ahead of the major shopping event and that includes markdowns on luxurious, trendy and modern bedding essentials. 

Shop Amazon Bedding Deals

The right bedding can make you feel like you're going to bed and snuggling up with a cloud, but it also sets the stage for all the decor in your bedroom. We've found sheets and pillows that are not only ultra-comfortable but also chic and will make your bed pop. Since it's summer, we've also found early Prime Day deals on cooling blankets made from moisture-wicking materials for all the hot sleepers. 

The only problem with these finds is that it'll be even harder to leave your bed in the morning after upgrading to these comfy, cozy options. Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding.

Lane Linen Bamboo Bed Sheets
Lane Linen Bamboo Bed Sheets
Amazon
Lane Linen Bamboo Bed Sheets

Bamboo sheets have cooling properties to help you sleep comfortably through summer nights. Choose from 14 colors of these moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating sheets. 

$43$37
Bedsure Pink Clay Duvet Cover
Bedsure Pink Clay Duvet Cover
Amazon
Bedsure Pink Clay Duvet Cover

This extra-soft duvet cover comes in 24 beautiful color options. You'll also get two matching pillow shams with your purchase.

$55$29
Repreconf Cozy Checkerboard Throw Blanket
Repreconf Cozy Checkerboard Throw Blanket
Amazon
Repreconf Cozy Checkerboard Throw Blanket

A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during the night. 

$40$34
CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Amazon
CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.

$50$31
Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set
Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set
Amazon
Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set

The ultra-soft double-brushed microfiber in this sheet set is comfy and wrinkle-free. You can also choose from 26 sheet colors.

$26$19
Bedazzled Duvet Cover 3-Piece Bedding Set
Bedazzled Duvet Cover 3-Piece Bedding Set
Amazon
Bedazzled Duvet Cover 3-Piece Bedding Set

Giving boho chic vibes, this duvet set can add coziness to any bedroom. The set comes with two embroidered shams and an embroidered duvet cover. 

$50$24
Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
Amazon
Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Using cozy cotton t-shirt fabric, these sheets become even softer after each wash. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat top sheet and two pillowcases. 

$80$68
Oli Anderson Tufted Duvet Bedding Set
Oli Anderson Tufted Duvet Bedding Set
Amazon
Oli Anderson Tufted Duvet Bedding Set

How adorable is this embroidered bedding set that comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams? You can pick from your choice of six colors. 

$66$30
Elegant Comfort Softest and Coziest 6-Piece Sheet Set
Elegant Comfort Softest and Coziest 6-Piece Sheet Set
Amazon
Elegant Comfort Softest and Coziest 6-Piece Sheet Set

This wrinkle-free microfiber sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillow cases. 

$27$20
MEGO Rainbow Fluffy Plush Duvet Cover Set
MEGO Rainbow Fluffy Plush Duvet Cover Set
Amazon
MEGO Rainbow Fluffy Plush Duvet Cover Set

This fuzzy and colorful duvet set with two matching pillowcases will add a whimsical touch to any room. 

$65$55
Zuccviloa Throw Pillow Covers
Zuccviloa Throw Pillow Covers
Amazon
Zuccviloa Throw Pillow Covers

You can't forget the decorative pillows to tie the whole bed together. These boho farmhouse pillow covers come in four different colors.

$23$20
Bedsure Queen Boho Comforter Set
Bedsure Queen Boho Comforter Set
Amazon
Bedsure Queen Boho Comforter Set

Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a comforter and two matching shams. 

$63$38
Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Sheet Set
Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Sheet Set
Amazon
Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Sheet Set

The soft and sateen finish of these organic sheets comes from the 100% cotton and 300 thread count. 

$55$40
KRT Luxurious Goose Feathers Down Comforter
KRT Luxurious Goose Feathers Down Comforter
Amazon
KRT Luxurious Goose Feathers Down Comforter

Filled with goose down and feathers, this cozy down comforter is a great option to fill any duvet.

$150$69
WITH COUPON
Phantoscope Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
Phantoscope Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
Amazon
Phantoscope Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

Great for hot summer nights, this memory foam pillow has soft cooling gel inside so you won't overheat. 

$46$34
Suatien Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Suatien Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
Suatien Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Those that take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. 

$14$11
Secgo Velvet Patchwork Queen Size Quilt
Secgo Velvet Patchwork Queen Size Quilt
Amazon
Secgo Velvet Patchwork Queen Size Quilt

This timeless quilt set is made from 100% cotton and includes a quilt and two pillow shams. 

$95$81
BedStory 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
BedStory 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon
BedStory 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Don't have the budget to replace your uncomfortable mattress right now? A mattress topper with high-density memory foam can make all the difference.  

$214$190
Easeland Cooling Blanket
Easeland Cooling Blanket
Amazon
Easeland Cooling Blanket

Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. 

$36$31
Utopia Bedding Waterproof Pillow Protectors
Utopia Bedding Waterproof Pillow Protectors
Amazon
Utopia Bedding Waterproof Pillow Protectors

Select colors of the Utopia Bedding Waterproof Pillow Protectors are currently discounted as a Prime Early Access deal. 

$10$8
Favriq 18 x 18 Throw Pillow Inserts
Favriq 18 x 18 Throw Pillow Inserts
Amazon
Favriq 18 x 18 Throw Pillow Inserts

If you get any decorative pillow covers to go with your bedding, don't forget the pillow inserts. 

$27$23

