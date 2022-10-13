All The Best Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop from Amazon's October Prime Day Sale
Just when you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score the best beauty deals, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale still has major discounts available on your favorite makeup, hair tools, and skincare products. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Amazon's October Prime Day deals you can still shop now.
If you’re a beauty lover looking for a hydrating moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a new fragrance for fall, you’re sure to save big with Prime Day markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. For those of us who are eager to try the newest skincare treatments, there are impressive deals on face oils, anti-aging moisturizers, gentle exfoliators, and more.
This year's second Prime Day truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. Amazon released thousands of deals on NuFace, Honest Beauty, Laneige, bareMinerals, Tula, Neutrogena, and many more. Ahead, we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals still available to shop now.
Best Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Deals
The award-winning Trinity Device and three best-selling attachments in one complete kit to contour, tone, smooth and firm skin instantly and over time.
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
The LUNA mini 2 uses the power of T-Sonic pulsations to cleanse deep below the skin's surface. With 8 adjustable intensities and 3 zones of varying touch point thicknesses, it is suitable for all skin types.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what 100,000 people are raving about.
For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.
Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.
Best Amazon Prime Day Makeup Deals
For the jet setter, this travel-friendly compact eyeshadow palette comes with three ultra-pigmented shades — two matte and one shimmer — for creating a variety of eye looks.
Give her beauty routine an Old Hollywood-style upgrade with a lighted vanity, complete with three different light settings.
If you're on a mission to grow your eyelashes and brows, this serum will help strengthen them for a bold and dramatic look.
Best Amazon Prime Day Fragrance Deals
Staying true to the ingredients of Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum, the new Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori features the fresh natural greenness, rich floral quality and creamy depth of tuberose.
Update your signature scent for fall with YSL's sultry pink pepper, jasmine, vanilla, patchouli, and cedar fragrance, Black Opium.
Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals
Straighten your hair in seconds with this hair straightener comb.
RELATED CONTENT:
44 Best Deals Still Available from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon Right Now
Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays 2022
Kyle Richards Shares Her Skincare and Makeup Must-Haves for Fall
Colourpop’s Latest Harry Potter Collab Is Just in Time for Halloween
Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out
The 12 Best Concealers for Blemishes, Dry Skin, and Dark Circles
The 15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 for Holiday Gifts
The 10 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Drops ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Line