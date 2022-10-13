Just when you thought you had to wait until Black Friday to score the best beauty deals, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale still has major discounts available on your favorite makeup, hair tools, and skincare products. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Amazon's October Prime Day deals you can still shop now.

If you’re a beauty lover looking for a hydrating moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a new fragrance for fall, you’re sure to save big with Prime Day markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. For those of us who are eager to try the newest skincare treatments, there are impressive deals on face oils, anti-aging moisturizers, gentle exfoliators, and more.

This year's second Prime Day truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. Amazon released thousands of deals on NuFace, Honest Beauty, Laneige, bareMinerals, Tula, Neutrogena, and many more. Ahead, we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals still available to shop now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Deals

NuFACE Trinity Complete Amazon NuFACE Trinity Complete The award-winning Trinity Device and three best-selling attachments in one complete kit to contour, tone, smooth and firm skin instantly and over time. $525 $394 Buy Now

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what 100,000 people are raving about. $49 $37 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Makeup Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Fragrance Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals

