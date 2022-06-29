Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

Summer always signifies one thing: a wide variety of can't-miss shopping deals for the season. Such is the case with the highly-anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, which will be Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 this year. Amazon has already launched early deals on summer fashion so that shoppers have even more time to cash in on all of the great savings. And let us tell you: there really are (perhaps unsurprisingly) a lot of great savings.

From top brands like Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, Adidas and Ray-Ban to Amazon-exclusive retailers like The Drop, there are currently hundreds of fashion deals across a number of categories — including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories.

Whether you're hoping to revamp your seasonal wardrobe just in time for summer, are looking to invest in some vacation staples for all of your upcoming trips or just simply need an excuse to splurge on some can't-miss early Prime Day deals (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find trending styles aplenty at Amazon — and all on sale, too.

Below, browse the best fashion deals from Amazon's early Prime Day fashion sale. While you're here, don't miss shopping the best Amazon Prime Day luggage deals, and check out Amazon's best deals on swimsuits for summer.

Megnya Walking Sandals Amazon Megnya Walking Sandals If you're going on a trip with a lot of walking involved, these comfortable, athletic sandals with arch support are life-savers. $50 $40 Buy Now

Finwanlo Tankini Set Amazon Finwanlo Tankini Set This tankini set comes with boy shorts and a flowy, flirty top so you'll feel covered but still cute. $40 $31 Buy Now

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket Amazon Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket 'June Gloom' season is here, and you can still stay dry this summer in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors. $90 $49 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Plus-Size Fashion

27 Best 4th of July Sales: Shop Deals on Tech, Fashion, Beauty & More

Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

22 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

34 Amazon Fashion Outlet Deals Worth Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags

The Best Biker Shorts for Summer on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

15 Best Early Prime Day 2022 Anti-Aging Skincare Deals at Amazon

The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $35 on Amazon