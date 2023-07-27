Style

Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Have Crowned the Fisherman Sandal 2023's 'It' Shoe: Shop Their Go-To Shoes

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hailey Bieber
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

From beachy rattan to Barbie-inspired rubber platforms, there's no shortage of variety when it comes to 2023's biggest sandal trends. But we're seeing one humble, practical style emerge as one of the most celeb-loved sandals to wear from summer into fall: the fisherman sandal.

Like everything else from the '90s — shoulder bags, loose-fitting jeans and slip dresses, to name a few — the fisherman sandal has made its way back into mainstream fashion thanks to some major celebrity endorsements.

Both Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber have added the strappy sandal to their street style wardrobe over the last month, contributing to the casual, effortless vibe of their go-to denim and white top combos.

GH Bass Women's Fisherman Mary Jane Weejun Loafer Flats
Taylor Swift
Gotham/GC Images
GH Bass Women's Fisherman Mary Jane Weejun Loafer Flats

Taylor Swift's GH Bass leather fisherman sandals are made from genuine leather with a chunky lug sole. Her brown color is sold out in most sizes, but the shoes also come in black, off-white and lavender.

$185
$185
The Row Fisherman Woven Sporty Sandals
Hailey Bieber
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The Row Fisherman Woven Sporty Sandals

The Row is a favorite among celebs for its elevated minimalist designs, and Hailey Bieber has been wearing the brand's leather fishermen sandals all summer.

$1,090
$990

With utilitarian styles such as cargo pants and military jackets skyrocketing in popularity, we're not surprised to see the fisherman sandal on our favorite celebs. Like the name suggests, fisherman sandals were originally worn by — you guessed it — fishermen. Their closed-toe design was made to protect the wearer's toes, and their strappy nature allowed for breathability in hot climates. The result is a practical, slightly rugged-looking sandal that goes with everything from denim to dresses.

Fisherman sandals are without a doubt one of the most versatile fads to come out of 2023, so we think it's worth it to splurge on a high-quality leather pair from Coach or Anthropologie. But if you're looking to dip your toes into the trend without spending too much, we've found plenty of options under $100 and even a few under $50.

Below, shop our favorite fisherman sandals of 2023 starting at just $41.

Madewell The Dixson Fisherman Mule
Madewell The Dixson Fisherman Mule
Madewell
Madewell The Dixson Fisherman Mule

A slight heel and mule silhouette gives these fisherman sandals from Madewell an elegant look.

$128$57
WITH CODE HOTDEAL
Steve Madden Echo
Steve Madden Echo
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Echo

Add some height to your look with Steve Madden's extra chunky platform sandals.

$80$42
WITH CODE EXTRA
Free People Delaney Fisherman Platforms
Free People Delaney Fisherman Platforms
Free People
Free People Delaney Fisherman Platforms

We love the Barbiecore pink shade of these Free People sandals, but they also come in black, blue, brown and white.

$158
Dirty Laundry Kingman Fisherman Lug Sandal
Dirty Laundry Kingman Fisherman Lug Sandal
Nordstrom
Dirty Laundry Kingman Fisherman Lug Sandal

These chunky sandals are an affordable way to try out the trend at under $50.

$60$41
Anthropologie Fisherman Sport Sandals
Anthropologie Fisherman Sport Sandals
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Fisherman Sport Sandals

"These sandals are comfortable right from the start. No blisters, no pain and the sole is thick enough to wear all day without pain," wrote one happy reviewer of these strappy shoes.

$125
GAP Fisherman Jelly Sandals
The Gap Fisherman Jelly Sandals
GAP
GAP Fisherman Jelly Sandals

We're loving the nostalgic '90s look of these jelly fishermans from the GAP.

$50$25
Coach Vivienne Sandal
Coach Vivienne Sandal
Coach
Coach Vivienne Sandal

Coach is one of our go-to brands for all things leather, and these platforms look supremely comfy and well-made.

$275
Crown Vintage Avaji Sandal
Crown Vintage Avaji Sandal
DSW
Crown Vintage Avaji Sandal

Reviewers adore the versatile style and comfortable fit of these leather sandals.

$89$50
WITH CODE MELTING
Theory Fisherman Sandal in Metallic Leather
Theory Fisherman Sandal in Metallic Leather
Theory
Theory Fisherman Sandal in Metallic Leather

Metallic fabrics have skyrocketed in popularity during 2023, and these silver sandals are a subtle way to try out both trends.

$295$155
J. Crew Fisherman Lug-Sole Sandals
J. Crew Fisherman Lug-Sole Sandals
J. Crew
J. Crew Fisherman Lug-Sole Sandals

J. Crew's take on the fisherman sandal offers a classic look in genuine leather.

$178

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Allbirds Launches the Tree Flyer 2: Shop the Newest Running Shoe

Save Up to 60% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, Sunglasses and More

The 10 Best Back-to-School Shoe Deals for Boys

The Best Deals on Back-to-School Shoes for Girls

Last Chance to Save 50% on Coach's Summer Sandals, Handbags and More

Zappos Summer Sale: Save on Best-Selling Sandals, Sneakers and More