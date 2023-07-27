From beachy rattan to Barbie-inspired rubber platforms, there's no shortage of variety when it comes to 2023's biggest sandal trends. But we're seeing one humble, practical style emerge as one of the most celeb-loved sandals to wear from summer into fall: the fisherman sandal.

Like everything else from the '90s — shoulder bags, loose-fitting jeans and slip dresses, to name a few — the fisherman sandal has made its way back into mainstream fashion thanks to some major celebrity endorsements.

Both Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber have added the strappy sandal to their street style wardrobe over the last month, contributing to the casual, effortless vibe of their go-to denim and white top combos.

With utilitarian styles such as cargo pants and military jackets skyrocketing in popularity, we're not surprised to see the fisherman sandal on our favorite celebs. Like the name suggests, fisherman sandals were originally worn by — you guessed it — fishermen. Their closed-toe design was made to protect the wearer's toes, and their strappy nature allowed for breathability in hot climates. The result is a practical, slightly rugged-looking sandal that goes with everything from denim to dresses.

Fisherman sandals are without a doubt one of the most versatile fads to come out of 2023, so we think it's worth it to splurge on a high-quality leather pair from Coach or Anthropologie. But if you're looking to dip your toes into the trend without spending too much, we've found plenty of options under $100 and even a few under $50.

Below, shop our favorite fisherman sandals of 2023 starting at just $41.

Anthropologie Fisherman Sport Sandals Anthropologie Anthropologie Fisherman Sport Sandals "These sandals are comfortable right from the start. No blisters, no pain and the sole is thick enough to wear all day without pain," wrote one happy reviewer of these strappy shoes. $125 Shop Now

Coach Vivienne Sandal Coach Coach Vivienne Sandal Coach is one of our go-to brands for all things leather, and these platforms look supremely comfy and well-made. $275 Shop Now

